Video Games

GTA 6 Will Be Priced Reasonably, According to Take-Two CEO

Credit: GTA 6 Will Be Priced Reasonably (2026), Rockstar Games

Strauss Zelnick has suggested that GTA 6 will be priced reasonably, despite ongoing speculation that the blockbuster title could break new ground with a higher-than-usual launch cost.

While at iicon this week in Las Vegas, the Take-Two Interactive CEO stopped short of confirming an exact price, but emphasised that value for players would remain the company’s guiding principle.

GTA 6 (2026), Rockstar Games

“Consumers pay for the value that you bring to them, and our job is to charge way way way less of the value delivery. Consumers need to feel like the thing itself is amazing and the price they were charged was fair for what they got.”

The comments arrive amid growing debate over whether Grand Theft Auto 6 could exceed the current $70 standard for AAA games, particularly given its expected scale and lengthy development cycle at Rockstar Games.

Zelnick also pointed out that, when adjusted for inflation, game prices have effectively fallen over time, noting that major releases have remained relatively stable for more than a decade despite rising development costs.

“If you look at it through that lens, that doesn’t make a whole lot of sense. Instead, we look at how do we deliver something amazing, and how do we make sure that what people pay for it feels very reasonable.”

While pricing remains under wraps, expectations for GTA 6 continue to soar. Zelnick described the project as an ambitious attempt to create “the most spectacular piece of entertainment on Earth, in history”, adding that the company’s primary focus is quality rather than sales targets.

Grand Theft Auto 6 (2026) Rockstar, Rockstar Games

Zlenick said, “What we think about is making the most spectacular piece of entertainment on Earth, in history. If we do that… then the upside will take care of itself.”

The long-awaited sequel to Grand Theft Auto V is widely expected to be one of the biggest entertainment launches of all time, with Zelnick joking that many players may be “calling in sick” when it finally arrives in November.