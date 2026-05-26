Video Games

Activision and Infinity Ward Officially Confirm the Return of Modern Warfare

Credit: Infinity Ward Officially Confirm Modern Warfare, Modern Warfare (2023), Activision, Steam

Studio heads Mark Gigsby and Jack O’Hara shared a brief statement this weekend about the developer’s next game, and it looks like Infinity Ward officially confirms the return of Modern Warfare.

Publisher Activision and developer Infinity Ward have both confirmed that the franchise’s upcoming title – which will be released later this year – will be a return to the iconic sub-series, which was last seen with Modern Warfare III reboot in 2023.

On Thursday (21.05.26), Activision wrote on social media: “Yes, we are making the definitive Modern Warfare.”

The post followed an initial announcement on the Call of Duty podcast.

New Infinity Ward studio heads Mark Grigsby and Jack O’Hara shared a further update in a statement on X. They teased: “We are Infinity Ward. We build visceral, immersive combat experiences that hit different.

“As a new chapter begins for this studio, we’re focused on what defines us: passion, precision, obsession, and an unrelenting drive to make the best entertainment in the industry.

Next Call of Duty: Modern Warefare (2023), Activision, Steam

“Our next game is the result of that mindset. Determined. Bold. Relentless. Built by a team pushing every detail, every system, every moment to its limit. On behalf of everyone at IW, we’re proud of what we’ve been building and excited to finally start sharing it with you. Mark and Jack. Studio Heads IW”

O’Hara, who has worked as a producer on various CoD titles, first joined the company in 2012.

Grigsby has worked on CoD games as an animator since 2005, although he did step away for a brief period working with former CoD figures Jason West and Vince Zampella in 2010.

The two new Infinity Ward studio heads have outlined their plans for the future.

O’Hara told IGN. “Our culture is really about trying to make the best game possible, about being passionate about your craft and, and excellence in your craft, and making sure that we’re, we’re good at giving each other feedback and direct with each other about what needs to get better and, and how to improve the game, and to make sure we listen to feedback and have no egos in it and just make the best game possible.”

Prices for Game Pass Ultimate Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2023), Activision, Steam

Meanwhile, he noted they haven’t decided whether or not to include an “in memory of Vince Zampella” mention in the new game’s credits following the death of the franchise’s creator in a car crash in December 2025.

O’Hara explained: “A lot of us knew Vince personally, so, when his tragic death happened, I think for a lot of us it hit home hard. We all had stories about Vince to remember him by and to share amongst ourselves.”

“[So] we haven’t finalized any plans for anything, at this point, mainly because a lot of us know his family and so we want to be very sensitive about what we do.”