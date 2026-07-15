Video Games

Konrad Tomaszkiewicz Speaks on Next-Gen Console Delays, Saying They’re “Better For Us”

Credit: Konrad Tomaszkiewicz Speaks on Next-Gen Console Delays, Blood of Dawnwalker (2026), Rebel Wolves, Steam

The Witcher 3 director Konrad Tomaszkiewicz speaks on next-gen console delays, saying they would be “better” for studios.

The director, who is currently working on the new vampire RPG The Blood of Dawnwalker, thinks his Rebel Wolves studio could benefit from more time before the PlayStation 6 and next-gen Xbox finally come to fruition.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (2015), CD Projekt RED, Screenshot via Steam

Asked about the impact of the delay on Rebel Wolves’ games and plans, he told Eurogamer, “It doesn’t at all, and to be honest, it’s even better for us. Because when you have the game and you know the systems and the features adjusted to these particular consoles, you know what you need to do.”

“Always, a new platform is a new challenge: you need to learn it, you need to know what are your borders, what you can do, what you cannot do. And also it’s an additional build you need to create that you need to take care of later.”

The ongoing memory and component cries are forces delays to the next generation, but it sounds like good news for Rebel Wolves.

Tomaszkiewicz is on the team for The Blood of Dawnwalker, which is dropping in September on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5 and PC, with two versions of the latter because of regional restrictions.

If the game was a huge success and the studio wanted to launch it on any potential new systems, the workload would increase dramatically.

He explained, “It sounds easy but you need to know that there is a group of testers who need to test every platform separately – not only this particular change but whether the whole game has no blockers, if you can finish it from the beginning to the end, and so on and so on.”

Blood of Dawnwalker (2026), Rebel Wolves, Steam

He described the process as a “huge effort”, noting that a new platform brings with it fresh challenges for developers to get to grips with.

He added, “You need to know what are your borders, what you can do, what you cannot do. And also it’s an additional build you need to create that you need to take care of later.”

Sony is yet to officially announce its next PlayStation, although talks about plans have continued.

Meanwhile, Microsoft has been vocal about Project Helix, although hardware prices have soared, meaning the company has plenty to think about.

Already, both companies have hiked the prices of PS and Xbox consoles, which could continue with any future hardware.