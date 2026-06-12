Video Games

Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis Devs Defend AI Use to Get the “Right Answer Faster”

Credit: Tomb Raider Legacy of Atlantis Devs Defend AI, Amazon Game Studios, Tomb Raider

Crystal Dynamics has argued AI allowed them to get the “right answers faster” for Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis.

The studio has come under fire after it emerged they and Flying Wild Hog had used artificial intelligence during development, and now director of experience Jeff Adams has tried to clarify exactly how it was used.

The technology was used for placeholder assets to help with visualization, which Adams explained to Game Informer is a way for the team to “get to [the] right answers faster”.

He said, “Let me give you an example of what that looks like. So, say in early level development, we have an idea for an object, but we’re not sure whether or not we want to take the dev time to build it.”

“We can use a generative AI tool to help us visualize that object in the world. If it works, we’ll then move it to our traditional pipeline.”

He noted that “from there, the team will concept” and build what’s needed, while “all the finished content in the final game is human-crafted”.

Tomb Raider Legacy of Atlantis (2027), Amazon Game Studios, Steam

However, Adams added it is “really important for us that our team has the tools to make the highest quality experience possible,” stating “our fans deserve nothing less than that”.

The outlet tried to get some clarification on the practicalities, but a PR stepped in and said Crystal Dynamics has said all it can on the topic for now.

It was noted that the developer will “probably be more comfortable” talking about it after the release in 2027.

Adams said, “We just want to make it as easy as possible for us to make high-quality game experiences. That’s really the important thing.”