Video Games

Lord of the Fallen 2’s Exclusive Deal with Epic Games Has Been Canceled

Credit: Lord of the Fallen 2's Exclusive Deal, 2026, CI Games

Back in 2024, developer CI Games signed a deal with Epic Games that would have Lord of the Fallen 2 be exclusively on the Epic Games Store as the PC outlet. But now, fans are rejoicing as it was announced that Lord of the Fallen 2‘s exclusive deal with Epic has been canceled.

Lord of the Fallen 2, 2026, CI Games

The developer posted an official release on May 18 talking about the separation, which apparently occurred on April 14. The document explains why they delayed in revealing the information, as it would have “prejudiced the company’s legitimate interests” if it had been released sooner. It also says the breakup between them is “conditional in nature” but doesn’t elaborate further.

The agreement states that it won’t affect the Epic assets that were used in the creation of Lords of the Fallen 2, including Unreal Engine 5 and any infrastructure that was built in the game to utilize Epic Online Services. And while there has been no information from either party on why the deal was terminated, many believe that being an Epic exclusive could help the game more than it would.

Lord of the Fallen 2 Screesnhot, 2026, CI Games

A large group of fans prefers Steam over any other gaming service on PC, so it’s fair to assume that the game would not get as many players if it were exclusively on Epic. For many, if it’s not on Steam, it’s not worth playing, or it’s not noticed. CI Games might have realized the possibility and canceled the deal in hopes of getting more traction and sales.

The decision to pick Epic Games Store as its outlet rubbed fans the wrong way, but it wasn’t the first time that fans questioned the developers. One of the most recent examples is the armor sets for women, which many fans deemed to be impractical and in poor taste, a frequent argument in the gaming community.

Lord of the Fall 2 is expected to launch this year on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC.