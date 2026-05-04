Video Games

Hulk and Shuri’s Black Panther Join Marvel’s New Fighting Game, Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls

Credit: Black Panther in Marvel Tōkon Fighting Souls (2026) Arc System Works, PlayStation

On May 2, a new trailer for Marvel’s new fighting game was released along with some more information about characters. In partnership with PlayStation, the game is being created by Arc System Works, who are hard at work to offer a new and unique game for the fighting genre.

While the game was announced with no roster, we now have 20-characters to look forward to, with the most recent additions being Hulk and Shuri’s Black Panther.

According to the latest news on PlayStation’s blog, Producer of Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls, Takeshi Yamanaka, revealed the third team to join the Challenge of the Champion: Fighting Avengers at EVO Japan 2026 in Tokyo.

Wakanda Map Marvel Tōkon Fighting Souls (2026) Arc System Works, PlayStation

“Joining the previously announced Captain America and Iron Man are Hulk and Black Panther, forming the brand-new team: the Fighting Avengers.”

The announcement continues, saying, “Led by Captain America, this newly formed Avengers squad comes together to confront a new threat facing Earth. As heroes watched closely—and admired greatly—by people around the world, we hope you’re looking forward to seeing how they rise to the challenge in Episode Mode.”

Fighting Avengers Marvel Tōkon Fighting Souls (2026) Arc System Works, PlayStation

Along with that, a new stage has been revealed, Wakanda, to honor Black Panther’s addition to the crew. Players will be able to witness the stunning natural landscape of Wakanda, which is lcoated in Africa, known for their advanced scientific technology.

Along with the reveal of new characters, and a new stage location, a new threat has been announced: The Champion. “One of the Elders of the Universe, Champion has existed since the birth of the universe and travels the cosmos alongside his right-hand showwoman, Promoter.”

Fighting Marvel Tōkon Fighting Souls (2026) Arc System Works, PlayStation

Who else has been announced for the game? The Amazing Guardians are another team featuring Star Lord, Peni Parker, Spider-Man, and Ms. Marvel. Unbreakable X-Men is another group featuring Storm, Magik, Wolverine, and Danger.

Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls is launching August 6, 2026 for PlayStation and PC. Keep checking back here for more information on the upcoming fighting game.