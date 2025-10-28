Netflix Reportedly Producing ‘Crash Bandicoot’ Animated Series

Crash (Scott Whyte) looking smug and backed by a sunset in Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time (2020), Activision

Reports have indicated that Crash Bandicoot will be getting an animated series for Netflix, with initial information pointing to WildBrain Studios — who have worked on shows including Sonic Prime, Mega Man: Fully Charged, and the upcoming Minecraft series — having been tasked with the development of the project.

This would mark the first time the manic marsupial would have his own series, outside of abandoned pilots and cameos.

Coco (Eden Riegel) and Crash (Scott Whyte) dash through backstreets in Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time (2020), Activision

Kasey Moore — founder and editor-in-chief of What’s On Netflix — reports that, while story and casting haven’t been revealed, their “intel” revealed that WildBrain Studios will be behind the project.

The outlet has since updated the information, however, after having been contacted by a WildBrain Studios spokesperson, noting that the information they had been given was “incorrect” and that the aforementioned studio is not attached to the project.

WildBrain Studios being picked, however, would’ve been a no-brainer for Netflix, as they animated Sonic Prime for them, Sega, and Man of Action Entertainment. Along with the upcoming Minecraft series, WildBrain has also animated The Mr. Peabody & Sherman Show and Carmen Sandiego reboot.

Dr. Neo Cortex (Lex Lang) nefariously laughs in his lab in Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time (2020), Activision

It wouldn’t be unreasonable to theorize Microsoft and Activision have plans for a new Crash Bandicoot game to capitalize on the TV series. In 2018 the Crash Bandicoot IP was revived with Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, followed by Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled in 2019, and Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time in 2020.

While both were successful at launch (Team Racing becoming infamous as microtransactions were introduced), the series would continue with Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! for mobile devices in 2021, and Crash Team Rumble which launched in 2023.

Crash (Scott Whyte) flees from a giant spirit in Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time (2020), Activision

An exposé by DidYouKnowGaming in 2024 revealed how Toys for Bob — then a subsidiary of Activision — suffered from their parent company’s mismanagement, and a new Crash Bandicoot game was canned.

Toys for Bob instead produced a dramatically scaled back live-service arena game, Crash Team Rumble, in 2023, and ceased new content in 2024 after going indie. Toys for Bob are reportedly working on a new game for Microsoft, the new owners of Activision-Blizzard.

Coco (Eden Riegel), Crash Bandicoot (Scott Whyte), Dr. Cortex (Lex Lang), and Catbat (Erika Ishii), face off in Crash Team Rumble (2023), Activision

Crash Bandicoot hasn’t had a true TV series before. Unlike the false claims of a pilot stemming from cut animated cutscenes from the first game, animation tests for a cancelled series for Amazon appeared online around 2021. The project was reportedly ended over disagreements in the series’ direction.

2016 also saw Crash having a cameo in Skylanders Academy, much like the Skylanders‘ games.

Crash Bandicoot (Eric Rogers) confused as how he’s in the world of Skylanders in The Skylands Are Falling!, Skylanders Academy (2016), TeamTO, Activision Blizzard Studios

Being depicted as near-mute (aside from the odd voiced line as a gag), low IQ, and having zero impulse control in his games, it’s not hard to image Crash in a vehicle for mad-cap gags like Animaniacs or Looney Tunes.

Then again as the budget, animation, and stories of the games got more ambitious, it’s not impossible to imagine Crash going on a true animated adventure either.

