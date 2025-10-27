Emiru Denounces Security Negligence Following TwitchCon 2025 Attack

Streamer Emily Beth Schunk, or ‘Emiru’ was attacked at TwitchCon 2025. With a cumulative 3.38 million followers across Twitch and YouTube, the popular streamer decried Twitch and Amazon’s security for failing their duty of care, announcing that she will not be attending future Twitch events; noting that trust “has been broken.”

The attack occurred on the first day of TwitchCon 2025, during a meet & greet event. One video has taken the forefront of discussion, recorded by streamer ‘BaconCrumbz,’ as he queued up for a meet & greet event with Emiru. A second video that attempts to ‘zoom in’ on what occurred was edited from the primary video.

We are not prepared to host either of these videos, but with viewer discretion advised you can find the original here on Twitch.

The videos show Emiru talking to a fan. Another man walks up to her — seemingly from another booth and bypassing the queue — and puts her arm around the streamer in a ‘hug.’ When Emiru recoils, a single member of security (later revealed to be the streamer’s own) then rushes over from back stage and pushes the man away. The fan previously talking to her appears stood still in shock.

So some freak just assaulted Emiru at @TwitchCon . This behavior is fucking disgusting. I’m amazed that she still came back to finish the Meet and Greet line, honestly she deserves the utmost of respect. THIS HAS TO STOP!!!@EmiruUpdatess @emiru pic.twitter.com/pyO2QHQ9Pv — BaconCrumbz 🥓 (@BaconCrumbz) October 18, 2025

Emiru’s security personnel keeps the man at arm’s length from himself (the pair now several paces away from the streamer), while she is led away from the public by (later revealed) her personal manager. The security personnel then walks the man away (his arm against his back, again at arm’s length), and the fan returns to the front of the queue.

The popular streamer reportedly returns to the meet & greet later.

The ‘closer’ video of the attack is zoomed in on the man, particularly showing he had something in his hand after the attack. While some claimed it was a knife, it appears (as others suggested) to be the pen that the man had snatched from Emiru’s hand (she can be seen with it in her hand moments before).

Any conversations in the original video by those involved are too far away to be heard, while the edited video has muted audio.

Twitch later released a statement on X. “The safety and security of all those attending TwitchCon is our highest priority. The behavior displayed by the individual involved in the incident yesterday involving a high profile streamer was completely unacceptable and deeply upsetting.”

They go onto claim law enforcement and event security were present and had responded to the incident. Said individual was also blocked from returning to the convention premises, and “banned indefinitely from Twitch, both online and in-person events.” Twitch stated they would continue to coordinate with Emiru’s team and cooperate with law enforcement.

Twitch also insisted they had increased security at the meet & greet check-in, providing additional security surrounding streamers. “If you’ve RSVPed for a Meet & Greet, please note that we are unable to accommodate +1s for the remainder of the event.”

“Twitch has zero tolerance for harassment or acts that inhibit the safety and security of our community.”

Almost nine hours later, Emiru released her statement, revealing exactly what happened and refuting some of the claims made by the streaming platform. She revealed the assailant had not only crossed multiple barriers, and in front of other streamers doing the meet & greet, but also that he grabbed her by the face and tried to kiss her.

The streamer confessed, “Fortunately he wasn’t able to, but a lot of people have pointed out it could have been a lot worse!” While shaken and admitting that this particular event was “not the first time I’ve dealt with something like this,” Emiru was more upset at how Twitch handled the incident “during and after the fact.”

Reiterating the failure of “at least 3 or 4 other Twitchcon security staff in the area who did not react and let the guy walk away,” the streamer also reveals her usual security guard was “banned for holding a stalkers arm to bring him to police, at a past Twitchcon.” Even backstage, it was only Emiru’s manager and her friend who comforted and checked on her.

“None of the Twitchcon staff came to ask what happened or if I was okay.” She further claims, “My friend who was present told me Twitch security were also behind the booth afterwards joking about how they didn’t even see what happened and immediately laughing and moving on to talking about something else.”

“So if no one was checking if I was okay or if I needed anything and they let the guy run away initially, I have no idea what anyone hired to keep the event safe was doing LOL.”

“In Twitch’s statement they said that the guy was immediately caught and detained, I’m sorry but that is a blatant lie.”

“He was allowed to walk away from my meet and greet and I didn’t hear he was caught until hours after he attacked me, and it felt like this only happened because of my manager pressing for it, not because Twitchcon staff present thought it was a big deal,” Emiru denounced.

Emiru explained she would elaborate further with a stream later that day, though this would occur the next day instead. “Thank you guys again, sorry you all had to see that.”

“This is definitely my last Twitchcon, and it saddens me to say as a 10 year off and on attendee of Twitchcon, I think other creators should seriously consider not attending in the future. I did not feel cared for or protected, even bringing my own security and staff. I can’t imagine how creators without those options would feel.”

Emiru’s statement was later added to Twitch’s own declaration as a community note on X.

The next morning, Emiru went into more depth on Twitch (the segment later uploaded to YouTube) — a mere hour before having to host a cosplay competition at TwitchCon, in a conference room Twitch had granted her access to. Reiterating much of what she previously said-exacerbated and on the edge of tears and hysteria — she further believed Twitch wouldn’t have released a statement or done anything if not for the fact the video of the incident went “viral,” and her manager’s demands.

She also reiterated multiple times her fear that similar incidents could have and will happen to smaller streamers, as personal security for them would be impossible (her own costing $10,000 a year), and don’t have the hope of a “viral video” drawing attention to them for help.

The streamer confirms she was “obligated” to do a meet & greet due to being a “featured creator” of the event, but refused to cancel even though others had. While attendees were supposed to leave “around the back” after meeting their streamer, some would try to double back to that streamer, or sneak into other booths.

Emiru’s manager had to reject some of these individuals, while another streamer (N3on) managed to “walk through the back” and meet her. “There was no thought put into it at all,” the streamer denounced. She later felt she had been treated like “cattle or merchandise.”

The incident took place just thirty minutes into the meet & greet, and she was “f—–g screaming my head off.”

“Twitch’s security is like, no where near me, no where to be found- I can see them, but they don’t do anything,” she recounts. Twitch allegedly did nothing even after Emiru’s own security pushed the man back. She sarcastically recalls, “He’s allowed to walk away and leave?”

Though the streamer repeatedly emphasizes Twitch security failed in their duties and were not pronounced, she does reveal (26:14) “After it happened Twitch did offer if I wanted some of their Twitch security, I was like ‘I’m good bro’.” She also revealed that in total she had three security guards, “one of them’s Amazon’s.”

It should be noted Emiru was jumping back and forth in the timeline of events, understandably frazzled given the incident and the short time-frame she had to speak before the cosplay contest.

As far as she was aware, Emiru claims Twitch didn’t offer extra security to other streamers hosting meet & greets after the incident (despite their statement), or offer them the chance cancel it. She cited another streamer who hadn’t, and her own manager as “no one reached out to her” but she organized extra security.

Likewise, it was Emiru apologizing to her fans that they had to see the incident, not Twitch staff.

After the incident and the meet & greet concluded — as Emiru was escorted back to her hotel room by her own security — her manager organized the police coming so the streamer could press charges. She revealed “they’re trying to find the guy, they haven’t found him.” After the police interview and the clip went viral, Emiru’s manager returned, clearly upset at the “negligence” of TwitchCon staff.

Two hours after the incident (after the manager had already handled police and lawyers), the manager was approached by the Head of Security for Amazon and the Head of Risk for Twitch, who initially stated they would ban the attacker from the platform for thirty days.

This was then changed to an indefinite ban after the manager’s clear revulsion.

The Heads also showed the manager a photo of the attacker; not only taken by a fan, rather than their own security, but also still wearing a convention badge and wristband. While it should be noted Twitch later stated the man was ejected and banned from the event, this was first day of a three day convention where security had already failed.

The Heads also showed the manager security footage, revealing the man as literally waiting for a gap in security walk through the meet & greet event. Additionally, Emiru highlighted that she had heard “key Twitch representatives” were out partying later that night.

The next morning, Emiru was told Amazon’s “global head of something” had been flown-in to “redesign” the convention’s entire security and processes. Emiru was exacerbated that such a person was neither already present nor that such action had been previously considered.

Taking issue with Twitch’s statement (failing to even mention Emiru’s name) — and once again re-iterating Twitch lied about security being present — Emiru added that the banning of “+1s” was only due to objections from her manager, after she grilled TwitchCon Heads over the +1s not being background checked as actual meet & greet guests were.

“I really would discourage other creators for going back to TwitchCon, not just because it was able to happen at all, and what happened during it, and the aftermath,” she warned, having been an attendee of nigh-every TwitchCon. She also noted that “a lot” of convention tickets are sold via the meet & greet event, and further push-back would result in meaningful action from Twitch.

In the aftermath of this, major streamers such as Valkyrae, QTCinderella, Yvonnie and more have reportedly announced they will no longer being attending future TwitchCon events. Emiru also notes other streamers had refused to attend this TwitchCon over security concerns and incidents at prior events.

“I should have listened to them.” She later notes the incident could have been far worse and even resulted in her death.

Emiru also repeated encouraged those listening to stand up for themselves and others, “because if you don’t, there’s a lot of people who’re are just gonna take the easy, lazy route because they don’t care, because it doesn’t effect them, so they don’t care. Like a lot of people that were hired to work on this event.”

Emiru emphasized she would continue streaming, and didn’t care if speaking openly would cost her “opportunities,” but she would no longer be doing convention streams. Regarding legal action against Twitch, Emiru would only divulge her manager had “handled all those side-conversations, so I have no idea but I don’t- this is just not OK.”

When she later hosted the cosplay competition, she received a standing ovation after the other MC (bbno$) encouraged the audience.

