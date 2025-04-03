Nintendo Says Switch 2 Lacks Hardware Gimmick So More Devs Will Make Games For New Console

Mario (Kevin Z. Afghani) grinds a rail in Mario Kart World (2025), Nintendo

At long last, the Nintendo Switch 2 has finally been revealed – and while many are surprised to see the console lacks any sort of hardware gimmick, the esteemed Japanese developer says the decision to refrain from adding one was done in order to make it easier (and thus more appealing) for devs to make games for their new console.

Bowser Jr. (Caety Sagoian) fires up his Nintendo Switch 2 (2025), Nintendo

This insight into the aptly named hardware was provided courtesy of project Producer Kouichi Kawamoto, Director Takuhiro Dohta, and Technical Director Tetsuya Sasaki, while speaking to Nintendo for the latest, post-Switch 2-reveal entry of their Ask The Developer interview series.

Noting how the emphasis on ‘gimmicks’ that defined the DS, 3DS, Wii, and Wii U consoles had led many fans to expect a likewise hardware experiment for the new console, the trio’s unnamed interviewer pressed his guests as to whether or not they had ever considered “taking a similar approach” with the Switch 2, to which Kawamoto revealed that while they had floated some ideas around, they ultimately chose to dedicate their efforts to making sure the respective experiences it would provide for devs and players were the best they could be.

Pauline (Kate Higgins) strikes a pose in Mario Kart World (2025), Nintendo

“From Nintendo DS to Wii U, we offered new ways to play by implementing hardware features that weren’t typical for game consoles at the time, and asked software developers to take advantage of them,” began the General Director for the first Nintendo Switch. “However, with Switch, we made that less of a priority. With Switch, we prioritized implementing something that could be used with any kind of software, such as the ability to play in both TV mode and handheld mode, rather than tasking software developers to create gameplay experiences that incorporate the hardware’s unique features.”

“Just like we did with Switch, we’ve made having unique hardware features less of a priority for this console,” he added. “Of course, we did consider various ideas. However, we felt that even if an idea works well for some games, there’ll be a lot of games where it doesn’t. Also, we thought a lot about whether we should change the design of Switch, a console with a screen and Joy-Con controllers on each side that can be played on a TV when docked. After considering various new ideas, we decided it would be best to keep the Switch system’s design and not make any “‘changes for changes’ sake.'”

Kirby (Makiko Ōmoto) hits the raceway in Kirby Air Ride 2 (2025), Nintendo

Jumping off of his colleague’s explanation, Dohta then moved to explain how “From a software developer’s perspective, we thought of what we’d want in a console if we were creating a game.”

“In the past, Nintendo developed software that took advantage of unique hardware features, such as the Wii Remote and the Nintendo DS system’s dual screens,” said the former The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom technical director. “However, since Switch launched, I think there’s been a shift in how software developers create games. Rather than leveraging hardware features to create something unique, developers can now choose which software technologies they want to incorporate to make their games stand out.”

“My honest opinion as a software developer is that just because a new hardware feature is added, it doesn’t necessarily mean that various problems will be solved or that new kinds of gameplay experiences will be created one after another,” he continued. “So, with Switch 2, we improved its processing speed in the hope that it’ll become a dedicated game platform with a strong and solid foundation that allows software developers to create what they want.”

Luigi (Kevin Z. Afghani) shows off his new ride in Mario Kart World (2025), Nintendo

To this end, Kawamato further recalled, “There have been cases, such as the Ring-Con in Ring Fit Adventure, where we’ve offered a unique experience by including an accessory with the game, and it was well-received by players, so we wondered whether Switch 2 would really need a new hardware feature.”

Seeking to clarify his colleague’s words, Sasaki proceeded to interject, “Just to be clear, we’re not saying that Nintendo will never develop gaming consoles with new and unique hardware features in the future. We made that choice this time because, rather than equipping the new console with new hardware features, we thought we’d have the option to offer new gameplay experiences by packaging additional accessories together with games, just as we bundled the Ring-Con with Ring Fit Adventure.”

Donkey Kong (Takashi Nagasako) has his eyes on the prize in Donkey Kong Banaza (2025), Nintendo

Drawing this portion of the interview to a close, Dohta ultimately summarized, “Switch is a dedicated gaming console that packs in the best parts from Nintendo’s previous consoles.”

“You can play in both TV mode and handheld mode, the controllers are detachable and have various built-in sensors…and I do think the form factor has lots of potential, still,” he concluded. “However, I feel that the way people play games in their daily lives is gradually changing, so one of our challenges this time was to delve deeper into this aspect. With a new, more powerful console, leveraging the original concept of Switch, we believe that wonderful gaming experiences await players.”

The three Princesses strike a pose in Mario Kart World (2025), Nintendo

At present, the Nintendo Switch 2 is set to launch on June 5th for $500, this price-tag bringing with it the console itself, a set of Joy-Con 2 controllers, and a digital download copy of the new Mario Kart World.

