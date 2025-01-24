Top 5 Things Gamers Want From Nintendo’s Switch 2

Nintendo Switch 2 revealed, Nintendo of America

5. A Minimum of 60 FPS

If the leaks and rumors are anywhere near true, the Switch 2 is in for quite the performance upgrade. Here’s to hoping that Nintendo and third-party developers opt into prioritizing stability and performance over high resolutions and high fidelity graphics. The time of 30 fps Zelda and Pokémon games can be left in the past if Nintendo adopts the new industry standard of at least offering a performance mode in their exclusives for the Switch 2.

Not to contend that frame rate is the most important thing in the world, as many of the Switch’s best games like Animal Crossing: New Horizons, the aforementioned The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, its sequel The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and the Pokémon franchise are beloved by millions the world over, despite being stuck in 30 fps. The issue really being that the Switch from 2017 has shown its age, and its successor should be held to the same standard as other modern consoles.

Link rearing his steed in the grassy fields of Hyrule in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (2023), Nintendo.

4. Upgraded Storage Capacity

With the move to higher performing hardware and the popularity of digital marketplaces, the 32 GB of onboard storage from the OG Switch or the 64 GB from the Switch OLED may not suffice for the Switch 2. As games get bigger with higher resolution textures, more detailed models, and massive open worlds, it could even be the case that Switch 2 games may not viably fit on the console storage without a significant hardware upgrade.

Furthermore, many Switch games today do not have the space for DLC and updates on the cards they’re sold on. This data has to be installed on the console storage itself, and thus taking up extra space that could be used for digitally purchased games. For people who buy their games on the Nintendo eShop, it is common to run out of space and be tempted to pay for additional storage in the form of a microSDXC card. Perhaps the Switch 2 will start gamers off with a decent 250 GB or even 500 GB of onboard storage.

The late, great Kobe Bryant dunking in the Switch’s largest game to date with a 59-GB file size, NBA2K24 (2023), 2K Games.

3. More Ports of Popular Games

Switch owners have been delightfully surprised with the catalog of games that have gotten ports to the Switch years after their launch. With Dying Light, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and Red Dead Redemption being just a few impressive examples. The lower image quality and unexceptional performance is often looked over because of the fact that the Switch was simply running the games in the first place. The Switch 2 could very well be the next big platform to bring third-party remasters on the go. If the hybrid console were to get a significant enough leap in power, the sales for the Steam Deck may be chump change compared to what is possible for the Switch 2. Especially if the next entry becomes a reality.

John Marston (Rob Wiethoff) blasting away cattle rustlers in the Switch port of Red Dead Redemption (2023), Rockstar Games

2. Improved Performance for OG Switch Titles

The prospect of patches that improve the image quality and performance of Switch games on the Switch 2 is exciting for many. As mentioned before, the biggest drawback to gaming on a Switch was always the hardware limitations. Many flagship exclusives on the Switch were stuck at 30 fps and in some cases took significant hits to graphical fidelity, too. Fortunately for Switch owners, Nintendo is the kind of company that can do more with less. They managed to make masterpieces like Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild and Tears of the Kingdom. Too bad Game Freak let some exclusives fall short in both graphical quality and performance like Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

An improvement in hardware hopefully comes with improvements to the games Switch players already own. Classics like Animal Crossing: New Horizons could benefit from boosts to frame rate and loading times, and the aforementioned ports like the Witcher 3 could all use a boost in resolution, pop in, draw distance, frame rate, shadow quality, and lighting. Each individual concession can be seen as worth the sacrifice in order to be playable on a portable console. But for many, the compromises would culminate in a noticeably inferior experience on Nintendo’s platform. Furthermore, not having to pay again for an updated version of games that people already own would be a pretty good incentive to leave their old Switch behind and upgrade to a Switch 2.

Henry the frog and the villager player fishing on a rainy day in Animal Crossing: New Horizons (2020), Nintendo

1. Long-Awaited Fix to Stick Drift

This one cuts deep for early adopters to the original Switch console. Since the launch of the Nintendo Switch, countless Joy-Con controllers have suffered from the dreaded stick drift problem. It was so prevalent that in 2019, Nintendo even vowed to repair or replace Joy-Cons that were subject to this issue. Despite minor improvements in design, Nintendo and the other major console producers haven’t adopted the updated technologies that could make stick drift a thing of the past.

Some third-party controller and electronic component manufacturers have begun to use hall effect sensors and tunneling magnetoresistance sensors for use in joysticks. These two solutions use magnets to avoid the physical contact needed in the conventional sensors used by Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo. Said physical contact is the main contributor to the stick drift that is all too common in the Joy-Con controllers.

If Nintendo were to apply one of these solutions to their new joysticks, it would be a game changer in the console market as a whole. Plus, it’s obvious that Nintendo knows this is an issue that shouldn’t be ignored, and with any luck, they have already addressed the problem in their modern iteration of the Switch console.

The all new Joy-Con for the Switch 2, Nintendo

All things considered, the recent official announcement of the Switch 2 has many people excited and speculative. The prospect of another entry from Nintendo into the portable console space after the likes of ASUS’ ROG Ally, Lenovo’s Legion, and Valve’s Steam Deck is interesting when one considers that the Switch 2 will have legitimate competition upon release. Nintendo is famous for their consistently high bar for producing captivating games and can’t be dismissed when they decide to release new hardware. Despite the relative failure that was the GameCube and massive flop in the form of the Wii U, the Nintendo Switch and Wii had the sales to compete despite their unorthodox approach to console design. However, the safe and sensible Switch 2 reveal seems like an out of character decision from Nintendo. It may mean that instead of subverting everyone’s expectations, they may just deliver what gamers have been wishing for after all.

