LEGO And Nintendo Team Up For A Retro Console That Could Steal The Spotlight From The Switch 2

Lego and Nintendo announce new retro console set (2024), Nintendo of America Twitter Screenshot

Nintendo has announced a new console, but no, it’s not the Switch 2. Surprising the gaming community across the emotional spectrum, Nintendo has partnered with LEGO to create a Game Boy Lego set. While fans can’t wait long enough for any official Switch 2 news, this nostalgia tap could, in fact, rival the new console in popularity.

Game Boy, Nintendo

That said, the LEGO Game Boy set has a vague October 2025 release date. Unlike the Switch 2, it doesn’t include any hardware, so its competition lies purely in nostalgia and popularity. Fans are now questioning if Nintendo is trolling them, as all eyes remain on an official Switch 2 announcement.

The short teaser shows a bunch of LEGO bricks forming the iconic Game Boy’s design. Floating in the ether are a gray LEGO D-pad and two shiny purple A and B buttons. The set appears based on the original Game Boy and could be a near 1:1 scale model.

See the teaser below:

Build the classic Nintendo system in LEGO® form. Coming October 2025. pic.twitter.com/XEyhbARqXq — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 9, 2025

Unfortunately, the Japanese console and game manufacturer hasn’t shared more details about the launch of the “blockier” version of their popular retro console.

Nevertheless, this isn’t the first time LEGO and Nintendo are collaborating, and it’s no surprise. The two giants have previously worked together to bring enthusiasts the imposing Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) and its retro television replica, consisting of 2,646 pieces.

Adding a Game Boy Lego set to this lineup feels like a natural progression. Other collaborations include LEGO kits based on Super Mario and Legend of Zelda. The LEGO Game Boy continues this partnership, bringing another iconic console into brick form.

LEGO NES, Nintendo

And while the Switch 2 is announced by almost everybody in the industry through unofficial leaks, except Nintendo, the LEGO Game Boy set could rival the Switch 2 in popularity due to its nostalgic appeal.

Archive Link via Genki X

Although it is just a novelty for collectors, Nintendo’s strategy is pretty clear. The LEGO NES sold out immediately and remains a cherished piece of gaming memorabilia. Adding a TV replica with Super Mario Bros. used as a display on the TV set just further makes it a must-have item.



While more details on the LEGO Game Boy are expected before its official launch, it is safe to speculate on creative features that will boost its appeal. A simple mechanical gimmick, like a falling Tetris piece, or Link moving in Link’s Awakening, could capture all the nostalgia needed.

Tetris (1989), Nintendo

For instance, the LEGO NES set featured a moving Super Mario Bros. scene controlled by a handle, which only adds charm to the entire set. Following a similar method of reenacting Game Boy’s iconic in-game moments is a foolproof way to even outperform Nintendo Switch 2 sales.

