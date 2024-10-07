Nintendo Files Patents For VR Headset, Sparking Speculation Switch 2 Could Go Hands-Free

Mario (Charles Martinet) teams up with Cappy (Shohei Komatsu) in Super Mario Odyssey (2017), Nintendo

The anticipation for the official Nintendo Switch 2 reveal is at an all-time high. However, surprising rumors and leaks are running wild across the internet. Bounding Into Comics’ Cider broke down some of the rumors that suggest Nintendo might be working on a new virtual reality and augmented reality device, rather than or in addition to a direct successor to the Switch.

The family of Nintendo Switch systems, the default Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch OLED Model, and Nintendo Switch Lite via Nintendo

RELATED: Rumor: Nintendo Reportedly Cancelled Plans For A ‘Nintendo Switch Pro’ Model To Focus On Next-Generation Console



The rumored device is a stand-alone virtual reality device, something Nintendo has yet to step into. While the details are limited, speculations are running wild, sparking interest among Nintendo fans. Particularly because, as we all know, Nintendo likes to break away from the pack and do their own thing. What could they have in mind for a unique take on VR/AR?

Virtual Reality in gaming is certainly burgeoning with Sony and other tech companies having a fair share of the market. It seems now that Nintendo wants a piece of that pie; the Japanese tech giant recently filed a patent for a homegrown VR headset. There are indications that the possible headset will be a mix of virtual and augmented reality, while also pushing the limits further, as the Nintendo patent suggests that a device will be able to maintain certain display elements within your field of view, even as you move your head.

Nintendo VR HMD Patent, Nintendo VR HMD Patent, Screenshot via Mike Odyssey Youtube

Moreover, leaks suggest implementing advanced tracking technology similar to the HTC Vive. This is a motion capture device that is capable of sensing objects around the device. When this is added to a VR headset, it will certainly enhance the overall experience. One of the most interesting features of this patent is that the headset appears to have its own CPU and GPU. This means it can work on its own, without requiring a constant connection to a gaming console, like Nintendo Switch or Switch 2.

That said, it is no surprise that Nintendo is moving towards virtual reality headsets. One of their own creations can be another industry changer. Playing Mario Party, Super Smash Bros, or some other party games, players could interact with each other and the game world, fully immersed. With a number of family-friendly IPs under their belt, Nintendo could bring a slew of noteworthy titles to your living room with a potential virtual headset.

Link (Kengo Takahashi) prepares to fell Ganondorf (Takashi Nagasako) in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (2018), Nintendo

The Japanese video-gaming giant hasn’t confirmed anything on the matter but all leaks point out that the company is interested in the market. In addition to a VR headset, Nintendo has plenty more in store than the rumored Switch 2.

Speaking of which, back in 2017, Nintendo had another interesting patent. The patent includes linked screens, but that has yet to see the light of day. Nevertheless, this unique system would allow multiple Nintendo Switch consoles to be connected, creating a larger screen for multiplayer games. Moreover, players would be able to extend the additional screen to any side they want by just pointing the finger thanks to the tracking sensor within the screen. Maybe it’s time for the patent to enter production with the release of Nintendo Switch 2.

Nintendo touchscreen controller patent illustration via Mike Odyssey Youtube

RELATED: Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa Reveals Company’s Stance on AI



Furthermore, leaks are suggesting Nintendo has a touchscreen controller that is yet to enter production. The first patent for such a controller was filed back in 2015 before Nintendo Switch was released. The new controller by Nintendo is oval-shaped and has a touchscreen display, haptic feedback, and even a voice recognition option. While the technology was far behind when the patent was first filed, the advancement since then is immeasurable.

The new potential touchscreen controller would be a fantastic addition to the already existing Switch or the upcoming Switch 2. Players will be able to map controls to their own liking while tilting and moving the controller up or down will result in the same in-game motion. Furthermore, players will be able to talk with the controller thanks to audio AI integration, which will be able to remind players of the selected control buttons.

And let’s be honest – a controller with few buttons but a touchscreen adds to the notion that gameplay might be more oriented around a VR headset than a controller.

Watch Cider break down the news:

If any of these developments are true, Nintendo will once again start a gaming revolution once these patents are out. All these devices, while similar to the competition, are unique in their own design.

These will counter Meta, Sony, and Apple among other tech giants that have already used the surprise factor but to mediocre results – at current, all their devices are struggling with their sales numbers.

NEXT: Gamescom 2024 Drops ‘Best Nintendo Switch Game Award’ Due To Lack Of Submissions