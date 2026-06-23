Video Games

Olivia Rodrigo Teases Fortnite Skin in New Collaboration

Credit: Olivia Rodrigo Teases Fortnite Skin, Olivia Rodrigo, Credit Raph_PH, Wiki Commons (Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International license)

Olivia Rodrigo teases Fortnite skin in new collaboration with Epic Games‘ hugely popular battle royale.

The “Drop Dead” singer, who recently released her third studio album You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love, sent fans into a frenzy over the weekend when a video featuring the star began circulating across social media.

OLIVIA RODRIGO FORTNITE COLLAB TEASERpic.twitter.com/H9BTBeqVH6 — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) June 20, 2026

The clip uses the viral Eric Mays meme audio, with Rodrigo joking that she is not simply “playing on her phone” but instead “taking care of business”. The video then cuts to the Grammy-winning musician launching a game of Fortnite.

While neither Epic Games nor Rodrigo has officially confirmed a partnership, fans believe the teaser is the latest clue pointing towards the singer becoming the next Fortnite Festival headliner.

Speculation intensified after players discovered a pink swing hanging from a tree alongside a knife embedded in a nearby trunk within Fortnite. Many fans quickly connected the imagery to the artwork and themes associated with the 23-year-old star’s new album.

The apparent tease follows a familiar pattern established by previous Fortnite Festival collaborations. Artists, including Billie Eilish, Sabrina Carpenter, and Laufey, all received in-game hints before being formally announced as Festival headliners.

Fortnite Unsplash

Laufey currently occupies the featured artist slot in Fortnite Festival, with her A Matter of Time experience recently extended until July 29. Industry watchers and fans now expect Rodrigo to take over once that event concludes.

If the collaboration goes ahead, players can likely expect several of Rodrigo’s songs to be added as playable Jam Tracks, alongside themed character outfits, emotes, cosmetics, and possibly a dedicated Festival experience.

Music collaborations have become a major part of Fortnite’s live-service strategy in recent years, with Epic Games partnering with some of the biggest names in entertainment to bring concerts, skins, and interactive experiences into the game.

For now, neither Epic nor Rodrigo has made an official announcement, but the latest teaser has convinced many fans that a reveal is only a matter of time.