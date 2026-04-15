Video Games

Overwatch Hits Switch 2 With Promise of 60fps, Leaving Fans Disappointed

Credit: Overwatch Hits Switch 2, 2023, Steam

Blizzard’s Overwatch hits Switch 2 alongside the launch of Season 2: Summit, and fans are complaining that the game is broken.

The original post that Blizzard was bringing Overwatch, previously known as Overwatch 2 before dropping the ‘2’, to the new Switch promised updates to visuals and “up to 60fps” performance, like the PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game.

Join the Overwatch Team LIVE for a closer look at what’s arriving TODAY with Season 2: Summit 🤩



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According to VGC, the post said, “Better visuals, higher fidelity audio, and up to 60 FPS in both docked and handheld mode make this a much stronger way to experience the game on your Nintendo Switch 2. It’s a cleaner, crisper, portable version of Overwatch that still lets you play with your friends wherever you are.”

The hero shooter has seen a resurgence lately thanks to the rebranding of the game as well as the ongoing Reign of Talon storyline, which introduced new heroes, multiple balance adjustments, a meta event, and more. And while the handheld port was highly anticipated, it’s currently underwhelming.

Overwatch Reveals Anran’s Redesign, Overwatch (2023)

The game remains capped at 30fps, with many saying that it performs worse than the original Switch version. Thankfully, Blizzard has responded to the complaints. In a forum post on their official website, Blizzard has responded, saying they are “sorry for any inconvenience, and we appreciate y’all’s understanding. Our team is working to resolve these issues, and we will provide more information as soon as we have updates!”

The post goes on with them acknowledging the FPS issues on the Nintendo Switch 2. “We are working on a patch to resolve this issue.”

no wonder why the silence and sooo little info about the switch 2 version, no fov slider, no joycon mouse support, STILL @ 30fps and even worse with even more input lag than the og switch port. This has to be a joke. pic.twitter.com/KblIqtXbm7 — Pabiloon | EX+@ (@PabiloonRJ) April 14, 2026

Gamers have shared their experience in the comments of Overwatch’s announcement post on X, with one saying, “no wonder why the silence and sooo little info about the switch 2 version, no fov slider, no joycon mouse support, STILL @ 30fps and even worse with even more input lag than the og switch port. This has to be a joke.”

Season 2 of Overwatch seems promising, besides the underwhelming performance, as the game introduces a new hero to the story, Sierra. Her official description on the website reads, “Sierra hits the roster and she’s built different. As Head of Security at Watchpoint: Grand Mesa, she defended against Talon, bridging her fight into the present story.”

Armed with her rifle, a combat drone called Dorothy, and sharp wit for days, you’ll help push Overwatch onward to victory.” Along with Sierra’s arrival, the new season comes with a three-week event set in the aftermath of her stand against Talon.