Video Games

Paranormal Activity: Threshold Cancelled Due to Pressure from Paramount

Credit: Paranormal Activity (2007) Paramount, YouTube

The upcoming game adaptation of the popular franchise has been cancelled. Paranormal Activity: Threshold was being worked on by the team behind The Mortuary Assistant, yet recent news has announced that the project has been scrapped.

Brian Clarke parted ways with Paramount after they denied Clarke’s request to push back the game’s release date, according to a post on Clarke’s personal X account.

The post reads, “I have a very important announcement, everyone,” with a screenshot of the news.

I have a very important announcement everyone. Please have a read. Thank you all for your ongoing support of my work and love for indie games as a whole. 🖤🖤 pic.twitter.com/kmCS3t3BTq — Brian Clarke ⚰️ (@DSDigitalDev) May 7, 2026

In explanation of the departure, Clarke said that it left him with two choices: “Rush through development and release a sub-par product I would not be proud of, or request we go our separate ways. I chose the latter.”

Clarke hinted that he’s “not going anywhere,” though, so hopefully we’ll see a new project at work in the future. “I may need a small vacation, but I am excited and eager to return to my corner of horror that you all have generously allowed me to occupy.”

Before closing out his statement, he says, “On to the next grave to discover what horrors I may unearth.”

Darkstone Digital and DreadXP first tested the Paranormal Activity game in 2024, which caught a lot of attention. The game was even playable at PAX East and seemed to get a positive reception from fans. Which might be to no one’s surprise, given how addictive and terrifying Mortuary Assistant is.

That being said, the news that the game is being scrapped stings. Many have swarmed the comments of the post to talk about their disappointment, while comforting Clarke, with the top comment saying, “I am so sorry to hear that. The PAX demo was amazing, and I know that whatever you work on next will be a welcome addition to the world of horror games.”

Another commented their support, saying, “Although sad, I’m really happy to hear you made this choice. We have enough rushed horror slop out there. Thank you for preferring to not add to it and instead take the time to make something great.”

While the news is a bummer, many are excited to see what he’ll cook up in the future.