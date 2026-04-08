Video Games

PlayStation’s Playerbase Includes Superfans in Its Games, and Critics Aren’t Sure

Credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment PlayStation's Playerbase Gran Turismo 7

In a new attempt to include superfans in their games, Sony Interactive Entertainment has created a new program, and critics are skeptical.

PlayStation’s Playerbase is a new fan program that was announced on April 7 and allows PlayStation fans to apply for a chance to be scanned and featured inside PlayStation Studios games. One winner will be set to appear first in Polyphony Digital’s racer, Gran Turismo 7.

Gran Turismo 7 (2022), PlayStation, Sony Interactive Entertainment

An official statement said that Playerbase is “a unique opportunity for PlayStation’s biggest fans to step into some of the biggest game worlds by having their likeness scanned and appear within a PlayStation game. The Playerbase will start with Gran Turismo 7, and we’ll be looking to expand and include fans in additional PlayStation Studio titles in the near future.”

According to the official blog post, applications are open in select markets across the Americas, Europe, Asia, South Africa, and Australia. And the process is more involved than a normal giveaway that you might be familiar with.

Players have to apply through their official website by answering questions about their PlayStation history. If selected, applicants will take part in video interviews about their connection with the brand to make sure they’re a good fit.

Out of the finalists, one fan will be chosen. From there, the chosen winner will travel to a visual arts studio in Los Angeles, where they’ll participate in a scanning session. Your character will appear in Gran Turismo 7 for a limited time as an in-game character portrait. However, the player will help create a custom Fantasy Logo and a vehicle livery that stays in the game’s Showcase menu.

According to the official site, the criteria for choosing a winner depend on multiple rounds. Sony will look at the initial submission request and determine your passion for the project as well as your personal connection to the brand, which will later be determined by your skills in the video interview.

The winner is said to be chosen in summer 2026, so make sure to get your submissions in before time runs out.

Sony Interactive Entertainment, Playerbase

This is a huge chance for superfans who have always wanted to be part of the gaming industry. According to PlayStation’s marketing Vice President, Isabelle Tomatis, the company wanted to “celebrate” the gaming community and bring devoted fans closer to the experience.

Skeptics of the Program

While this seems like a great opportunity for die-hard fans, others aren’t as excited. GamesRadar reported that the selection process seems strict, with successful applicants expected to show PlayStation loyalty through products owned, games played, trophies earned, and hours logged into games.

Along with that, the reward doesn’t seem too extravagant. While the experience alone is a once-in-a-lifetime chance, having the character in-game for a limited time seems underwhelming.

Push Square published an opinion piece on the program, raising concern about facial geometry data and how it might be stored, saying that Sony could use it in the future.

Even the site’s poll leaned towards skepticism, with 62% of the voters saying they weren’t interested in the program. Only 6% of the voters said they were interested. What sounds like a fun, die-hard fan program might not be all that it cracks up to be.