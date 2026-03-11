News

Sony’s Ghost of Yotei PC Port Reportedly Scrapped Along with Other Single-Player Exclusives in Response to Xbox Helix

Atsu (Erika Ishii) faces the menacing wolf in Ghost of Yotei, 2025, Playstation

Xbox Helix is set to revolutionize gaming as it supports both Xbox exclusive and PC games, a feature that has been praised by company executives. According to earlier rumors, the console runs on a special version of Windows 11, making it more of an advanced gaming PC than a traditional console.

Such a console was always going to affect how other companies interact with PC ports going forward. Recent news revealed that Sony is becoming the first to react, scrapping the Ghost of Yotei PC port, making the executive choice to return to exclusivity for the company’s biggest games.

Atsu (Erika Ishii) draws her sword in Ghost of Yotei, 2025, PlayStation

Quoting four people close to Sony, industry insider Detectiveseeds posted on X that a PC port for Ghost of Yotei was very advanced in anticipation of a 2026 release. However, Sony still scrapped the plans as part of a major shift to the company’s multiplatform release policy. The move will also affect Saros, although the work on the latter’s PC port had reportedly not progressed as much.

The actual release date for Ghost of Yotei PC port hadn’t been officially announced by Sony, although the PC version was highly anticipated, especially after its predecessor, Ghost of Tsushima, became a major hit on Steam. Sony’s exclusive games generally take a year or longer before being released on PC, which affects their reception. However, some of the company’s biggest IPs still enjoy relative PC popularity. PC gaming has enjoyed unprecedented growth in recent years, turning Steam into an essential market for major developers, with Sony publishing its first game on the platform in 2020.

According to multiple people (4 separate people) familiar with the Playstation strategy change, Ghost of Yotei PC Port was “extremely far along” with a target date of release on PC in 2026. They were not surprised at Saros cancelation, but all 4 believed Ghost of Yotei PC port… pic.twitter.com/z56TcDfmge — DetectiveSeeds (@DetectiveSeeds) March 6, 2026

Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier first reported Sony’s radical shift back to console exclusivity for single-player games on March 4, 2026. According to the report, the move would only affect games internally developed by Sony, which means games from third-party developers that are published by Sony will still be available on PC.

The shift, therefore, won’t affect Death Stranding 2 and Kena: Scars of Kosmora. Sony’s upcoming online games, such as Bungie’s extraction shooter Marathon, Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls, and planned multiplayer projects, including God of War, will also not be affected by these changes.

PlayStation 5 Pro Console – Reveal Trailer on YouTube

The new move will still affect Sony’s relationship with PC gamers, which has been rocky from the start. Although PS5 exclusive titles haven’t enjoyed much success on Steam, Sony has reportedly made over $1.5 billion on Steam, with its online games enjoying immense success.

According to a November 2025 report by Alinea Analytics, Helldivers 2, which has topped Steam charts for years, has sold over 12.7 million copies on the platform, generating an estimated $400 million in gross revenue. Sony’s other top-selling games on Steam are Horizon Zero Dawn at 4.5 million copies, God of War at 4.2 million copies, and Days Gone at 2.7 million copies.

Sony initially irked PC Gamers with its mandatory requirement for a PlayStation Network account (PSN) to play the company’s games on Steam and Epic Games. The requirement was made optional in January 2025, but at the cost of losing in-game rewards. This latest move, therefore, derails six years of cross-platform advancement.

The Xbox Series X 2TB Galaxy Black Special Edition, All-Digital Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S in Robot White in Three New Xbox Series X|S Consoles – World Premiere Announce Trailer, YouTube

Sony itself hasn’t released a statement regarding these changes, although they all seem to have been triggered by the announcement by Asha Sharma, Xbox’s new CEO, that Project Helix will support both Xbox and PC Games. Sony executives clearly don’t want their console-exclusive games to be played on a rival console. However, this move seems uncalled for, considering the company’s continued belated releases of console-exclusive titles.