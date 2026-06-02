Video Games

PlayStation’s Wireless FlexStrike and Gaming Monitor Arrive in August

Credit: PlayStation's Wireless FlexStrike, PlayStation

Sony fans are about to get a few new accessories later this year, from a new monitor to speakers. But one that a lot of people are looking into is PlayStation’s wireless FlexStrike.

“Step up and join the fight with ultra-low latency wireless and wired connection, a built-in rechargeable battery, an included sling carry case, and a solid, comfortable design that’s built for battle.”

The FlexStrike wireless fight stick and PlayStation 27’’ Gaming Monitor launch this August, followed by Pulse Elevate wireless speakers later this year.



New pre-order info and hands-on details: https://t.co/oKsqAV94eV pic.twitter.com/2Hmd4e6yXA — PlayStation (@PlayStation) June 1, 2026

According to PlayStation’s official page, the FlexSrike is built for fighting. The stick “features high-quality custom-designed digital stick, buttons with mechanical switches, toolless interchangeable restrictor gates (square, circle, and octagon), and a durable ergonomic design to ensure you stay in the fight.”

The FlexSrike will arrive on August 6 for $200, but pre-orders open on June 12. And it’s releasing just in time for Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls, which arrives the same day. For PC players, the wait might be a bit longer, as the site says that “PC compatibility for FlexStrike wireless fight stick will roll out following launch, with availability expanding to more users over time.”

PlayStation’s Monitor, PlayStation

But that’s not all planned for August. Along with that, Sony unveiled a 27-inch gaming monitor with a DualSense Charging Hook.

“Always be ready to play on a 27″ Gaming Monitor with DualSense Charging Hook from PlayStation, featuring a QHD screen with HDR visuals, and up to 240 Hz refresh rate with VRR support for smooth gameplay.”

Pre-orders begin on June 5 and will release on August 27.

The monitor boasts bold visuals and a dynamic display, ensuring you’re in total sync with your game. And what better way to stay in sync with your game than with the addition of the PULSE Elevate speakers?

“Bring exceptionally lifelike gaming audio and clear voice chat to your desktop setup with PULSE Elevate wireless speakers,” PlayStation’s official site says.

PlayStation’s Speakers, PlayStation

The powerful speakers feature a built-in woofer, 3D AudioTech to produce lifelike, immersive sound quality, and a built-in mic.

Unlike the monitor and the FlexStrike, the speakers don’t have a release date, though the official blog says that it’s “coming later this year.”

Keep checking back here for more information on PlayStation accessories.