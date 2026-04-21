Video Games

Pragmata Sold 1 Million Copies in First Two Days

Credit: Pragmata Sold 1 Million Copies (2026), CAPCOM Co., Ltd. Steam

This Space Dad Simulator has only been out for less than a week, but has already made waves in the gaming community. And according to the developers, Capcom, Pragmata sold 1 million copies in the first two days of its release.

In a post released on April 20 on their official website, Capcom announced that worldwide sales of Pragmata have surpassed 1 million units. The science-fiction action-adventure game follows the journey of Hugh Williams and Diana, an android girl, in a near-future lunar world.

[Press Release]

"All-New IP PRAGMATA Surpasses One Million Units Sold in Two Days! – Highly innovative and original gameplay earns strong reception from players around the globe -" added.https://t.co/JFoIf3ACRI pic.twitter.com/edf6CPp5hp — Capcom IR (@Capcom_IR) April 20, 2026

The already beloved IP was developed “primarily by a team of younger Capcom developers, who created an innovative gameplay experience by fusing action gameplay with puzzle elements set within a distinctive world ruled over by artificial intelligence.”

Surpassing 1 million in the first two days is an incredible milestone, especially after the game suffered a few delays. Originally announced in 2020, the game was planned to launch just two years later in 2022. And while the initial trailer didn’t show much of the gameplay, the story captivated audiences.

Pragmata (2026), CAPCOM Co., Ltd. Steam

Along with covering the success of the game, Capcom talked about their journey with building early interest since it was a new IP, saying that they released a demo long before the release, which reached over 2 million downloads, and Switch 2 port on day one rather than later in the game to draw in more players.

“As a result, these initiatives generated significant momentum, enabling PRAGMATA to achieve worldwide sales of over one million units in just two days despite being a completely new IP, marking a strong start for the title.”

And it seems like their efforts have worked, with it reaching the number one spot in wishlist activity on Steam, as well as number three as the top seller. Along with that, the game has overwhelmingly positive reviews, with a 94% on SteamDB.

In Pragmata, Hugh (the player character) learns that Diana is emulating him, learning from the small pieces of conversation they have together, and applying those experiences to her identity.pic.twitter.com/yeuOHqP1XB — Bounding Into Comics (@BoundingComics) April 21, 2026

In the official post, Pragmata’s development team doubles down on the game being a new IP, saying, “As a completely new IP, PRAGMATA represents a new challenge for Capcom, built from the ground up with an original world and gameplay concept. We are truly delighted that so many players around the world have enjoyed the game, enabling us to reach this milestone of one million units sold. Moving forward, we will continue making every effort to deliver the appeal of PRAGMATA to an even broader audience.”

According to outlets such as IGN, thanks to the success of this game, this very well could be the start of a new franchise for the publisher. Make sure to keep checking back here for more news.