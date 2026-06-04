Video Games

The Creator of PUBG Announces Studio “Restructure” and Ends Development of Go Wayback

Credit: PUBG Announces Studio "Restructure", PlayerUnknown Productions, Steam

The PUBG creator announced a studio “restructure” in a downsizing effort, and admitted that he “reached the limits of how far” he can continue to fund Go Wayback “in its current form.”

PUBG creator Brendan Greene just announced the statement on X, saying his studio, PlayerUnknown Productions, had made a “hard decision to restructure the studio,” but committed to continuing development of its Melba tech with a “smaller team.”

An update from our studio. pic.twitter.com/3E8Ke60mci — PLAYERUNKNOWN Productions (@pp_socials) June 3, 2026

The statement continues, saying that they’re halting “further development of Go Wayback,” which is his early-access survival game that was released last November on Steam. Greene described it as a “realistic Minecraft” where players explore procedurally generated landscapes with no guides or markers, with elements like hunger, thirst, and harsh temperatures to battle against as they make their way to the Weather Tower.

According to the X post, Go Wayback will be available for free for all future players with an upcoming update. And as a bonus, they are “investigating offering players who have purchased the game on Steam and Epic Games Store a way to receive a refund.”

Greene explained where the studio’s future is focused, saying, “Our goal has been to develop technology that can break the boundaries of scale, which currently limit how large virtual worlds can be.”

Unfortunately, it doesn’t sound like everyone is shifting towards the Melba tech, as Greene continues, saying, “Our immediate priority is to support our affected employees to the best of our abilities during this difficult transition.”