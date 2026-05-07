Video Games

GameStop CEO Ryan Cohen Suspended From eBay After Bid Stunt

Credit: Ryan Cohen Suspended From eBay, Google Commons

After news revealed that GameStop sent out an offer to buy eBay in an attempt to rival Amazon, the CEO has been working hard to earn money to support his financial venture. But in the most hilarious way. Unfortunately, because of that, Ryan Cohen got suspended from eBay.

Yesterday, May 6, GameStop CEO Ryan Cohen posted on his X account that he was “selling stuff on eBay to pay for eBay” and linked to his eBay account.

I’m selling stuff on eBay to pay for eBayhttps://t.co/REaITX9iXr — Ryan Cohen (@ryancohen) May 6, 2026

Since the news that GameStop is pursuing eBay, there have been several questions regarding how they’re going to afford it. In response, Cohen has started to troll by posting various items with ridiculous prices, including baseball cards, a pair of socks, and even a GameStop store sign. Each listing also includes a hand-signed ‘Letter to eBay’ as a “THANK YOU for your support.”

The pair of socks, especially, has caught attention, as they were priced at an astounding $14,188.

GameStop CEO Ryan Cohen had his personal eBay account shut down after he listed some of his own items for sale on eBay as a joke.



He used the username ryan_5050 and sold items like a pair of socks, old GameStop merchandise, and a large Halo 2 statue that received many bids.… pic.twitter.com/HljHh8wnRg — Pirat_Nation 🔴 (@Pirat_Nation) May 7, 2026

Soon after posting about selling his items, he shared that he reached the maximum amount available to list for the month, which was $50,000, with the caption saying “on the phone with customer support” while tagging eBay. And while the community has had several laughs over this trolling behavior, not everyone thought it was funny.

Following his selling spree, Cohen posted that his account was suspended, alongside an image of an apparent notice that claims the decision was made “because of activity that we believe was putting the eBay community at risk.”

I have been suspended from eBay pic.twitter.com/0vadYCQ6KE — Ryan Cohen (@ryancohen) May 7, 2026

At the time of writing, and from a few comments in viral posts, it seems like the account is back up and running, with bids in place for various items Cohen has put for sale. Either Cohen’s account was reinstated despite the notice saying he was “permanently” suspended, or it’s just another stunt.