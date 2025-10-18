9 Scariest Co-Op Games to Play with Friends on Halloween

Scariest Co-Op Games Unpossess (2025), Chreseeba Games, Screenshot via Steam

Halloween is just around the corner. What better way to spend the haunting holiday than to play horrifying games with friends? If that sounds interesting, then you need to check out some of the scariest co-op games to play this Halloween season. From mild terrors to terrifying settings, these games range in genre and fear factor.

9. The Outlast Trials

The Outlast Trials (2024), Red Barrels, Screenshot via Steam

Released in 2024, The Outlast Trials are a great option if you want something fun, terrifying, and interesting to play this Halloween. In this game, players will jump into a mind-numbing experience. Whether you go through the trials alone or in teams, if you survive long enough and complete the therapy, Murkoff will happily let you leave.

8. SCP: Secret Laboratory

SCP Secret Laboratory (2017), Northwood Studios, Screenshot via Steam

This free game on Steam is the next best game to play with friends for a scary experience. SCP: Secret Laboratory sees players going deep within a secure underground facility, when a sudden containment breach allows many of the secured anomalies to escape their chambers. Players must assist the Foundation in securing the facility, help the Insurgency in their goal to capture it, or simply wreak havoc on their escape.

7. GTFO

GTFO (2021), 10 Chambers, Screenshot via Steam

Not a fan of jumpscares but still love a terrifying atmosphere and ambiance? Then you’ll love GTFO. Released in 2021, GTFO is a hardcore cooperative horror shooter that throws players into explosive action in a heartbeat. Players must work together with stellar communication to survive the deadly underground prison. Use stealth to your advantage, as going in guns blazing will usually get you killed.

6. Lethal Company

Lethal Company (2023), Zeekerss, Screenshot via Steam

One of the scariest co-op games to play with friends includes this iconic title, Lethal Company. The horror game looks hilarious in the beginning, with simple mechanics and goals, but it quickly turns into a nightmare. In this game, players simply have to travel to abandoned moons to gather loot to meet the quota. But as dark sets in, and the longer you’re in these facilities, terrifying creatures start to awaken.

5. Phasmophobia

Phasmophobia (2020), Kinetic Games, Screenshot via Steam

Sometimes you just can’t top the classics. And one of the scariest co-op games to play with friends this Halloween season is Phasmophobia. This co-op psychological horror has players traveling to houses to identify what ghost is haunting their halls. It’s up to you and your friends to find the clues to solve the mystery, all without getting killed.

4. The Forest

The Forest (2018), Endnight Games Lltd, Screenshot via Steam

Do you just want a survival adventure with a creepy spin? Then you’ll enjoy The Forest, one of the scariest co-op games around. In this game, players find themselves in a mysterious forest after surviving a jet crash and must survive the harsh environment, all while fending off a society of cannibalistic mutants. Not only will you build, explore, and survive, but you’re also in search of your son, who may or may not be alive.

3. R.E.P.O

R.E.P.O. (2025), semiwork, Screenshot via Steam

Enjoy the idea of Lethal Company, but want something new? No worries, there are several iterations of the concept. For instance, one of the scariest co-op games this year is R.E.P.O. With up to six players, this game sees adorable robots enter abandoned areas to find valuable items, which are all full physics-based objects. Players must strategize their route and work together to make quota, all while avoiding the terrifying and jump-scare worthy monsters that creep around.

2. Unpossess

Unpossess (2025), Chreseeba Games, Screenshot via Steam

What about Phasmophobia, but with a creepier setting? Try out Unpossess: Exorcism Simulator, the simulator that takes up to four players and is set in the early 1900s. Instead of coming into the house with high-tech gear, players have to make use of older technology and light sources to help an individual become unpossessed. Not only are you trying to create a ritual to help the individual, but you must battle dark and strange forces, and keep the possession from taking over their body.

1. Left 4 Dead 2

Left 4 Dead 2 (2009), Valve, Screenshot via Steam

For a game that came out in 2009, Left 4 Dead 2 is still easily one of the scariest co-op games to play if you want a terrifying, yet exciting experience. The game is set in a zombie apocalypse and is an action horror first-person shooter that sets players moving through cities, swamps, and cemeteries of the Deep South, from Savannah to New Orleans. As you do, you’ll against formidable foes and creatures to ensure your survival.

