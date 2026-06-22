Video Games

Sea of Thieves Live-Action Movie Has Been Confirmed

Credit: Sea of Thieves Live-Action Movie (2020), Rare, Steam

With constant news about video game adaptations, the latest one has just been confirmed, and it seems like we’re hitting the high seas.

Following the success of A Minecraft Movie on the big screen and Fallout on the little screen, it’s been confirmed that a Sea of Thieves live-action movie is in the works as Xbox continues on with video game adaptations.

Studio Head Craig Duncan, Sea of Thieves, Xbox Game Studios, Steam

Destin Daniel Cretton, known for his work with Marvel’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, is set to produce the film.

For those who haven’t heard of the game, Sea of Thieves is an open-world action-adventure sandbox that lets you explore the vast seas as a pirate, searching for loot on islands, battling other players, skeletons, and forging alliances.

But besides that, there are a few issues about making this game a movie, since there’s no real main character, nor is there a linear storyline to follow.

Sea of Thieves (2020), Rare Ltd, Screenshot via Steam

Entertainment Weekly spoke to Matt Booty, the Executive Vice President and Chief Content Officer at Xbox, who said, “The main character of a Sea of Thieves game is actually the player and the community.”

“So if you sit down to think about Sea of Thieves, it’s not, Who are the main characters? What’s the Plot? It’s a super social game, but there’s a tone to Sea of Thieves. It’s built on a very cooperative community, so you can start to sense what that’s going to be like.”

Creating the same feeling as sailing the high seas in the game on the big screen is going to be challenging. And as of right now, there is no information on who will direct or write the film. Hopefully, more news will be released soon.