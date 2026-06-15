Video Games

Xbox Loses Studio Head Craig Duncan Ahead of Layoffs

Credit: Studio Head Craig Duncan, Sea of Thieves, Xbox Game Studios, Steam

Xbox Game Studios has seen a lot of changes lately. And while fans are excited about where the company is heading, there are some unfortunate changes being made. One big change is that Xbox lost studio lead Craig Duncan, according to The Game Business.

It seems like some people are taking the leap ahead of the layoffs and potential studio closures, which were hinted at by new CEO Asha Sharma last week, June 11, in an announcement about future “resets” to the company.

Xbox Game Studios head Craig Duncan is leaving the company after about 20 months in the role, and Xbox Game Studios chief of staff Louise O’Connor is also departing.



Duncan joined Xbox in 2011 and spent almost 14 years leading Rare before becoming head of Xbox Game Studios in… pic.twitter.com/ihhGW9n0ZK — Pirat_Nation 🔴 (@Pirat_Nation) June 15, 2026

Duncan was the head of Xbox Game Studio for less than two years and previously led Sea of Thieves maker Rare for over a decade. He also oversaw a variety of studios, including Halo Studios, The Coalition, Flight Sim, Turn 10, Playground Games, Obsidian, XGS Publishing, and many more.

With his departure, Xbox Chief Content Officer Matt Booty is in charge until a replacement is found.

Treat your ears to the anthem of both Sea of Thieves Season 20 and the chaotic freedom of Custom Seas with the latest addition to the Sea of Thieves soundtrack, 'Keys to the Seas'! Available to stream or buy now from your platform of choice. 🎶 pic.twitter.com/8UZEex0Agg — Sea of Thieves (@SeaOfThieves) June 11, 2026

In an email to staff, according to The Game Business, Duncan wrote, “When I stepped into the role of leading XGS 20 months ago, my purpose was to serve our studios, our teams, and the people making our games. Together, we set out to deliver high-quality games, strengthen the cultural fabric across our studios, and help shape the future of the business.”

“I’m proud to say we delivered many flawless launches that drove business success for the company.”

It was also reported that Louise O’Connor, Xbox’s Chief of Staff, will also be leaving, to which Duncan added, “Louise has been a thoughtful, creative, and trusted partner who has consistently championed the craft and supported our studios with clarity and care. I’m grateful for everything she’s brought to XGS, and I’m sure she’ll be successful in whatever comes next for her.”