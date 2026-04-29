Video Games

Spiders Shut Down After 18 Years, the Studio Behind GreedFall

Credit: Spiders Shut Down After 18 Years GreedFall (2019), Spiders, Steam

Another studio has fallen this week, and this time it’s the devs behind some of the most unique RPGs, GreedFall and Steelrising. According to recent news, Spiders shut down after 18 years.

What adds to the sad news is that this comes less than two months after the GreedFall sequel, The Dying World, left early access. Apparently, the parent company, Nacon, failed to find a buyer, causing the studio to be liquidated.

Hello everyone,



First off, we apologise for the silence over the past month – it's been a while.



We're going to cut straight to the chase so you're not left wondering: After a long period without clear answers, we have received confirmation that Spiders is being liquidated.… — Spiders (@spidersgames) April 29, 2026

Origami shared the news first, citing “several sources close to the matter” and claiming the liquidation request was a “formality at this stage.” Spiders was supposed to be sold following the announcement that Nacon was filing for insolvency in late February, but “no offer was made to acquire this veteran of European AA Video Games.”

Spiders posted on their official X page, first apologizing for being quiet, but cut straight to the point, saying, “After a long period without clear answers, we have received confirmation that Spiders is being liquidated.”

Spiders GreedFall (2019), Spiders, Steam

“What does it mean? This means the company as a whole no longer exists. We’ll cease our functions immediately. The planned DLC will release via Nacon, and then – well, that’s it.”

“We’re sorry that it’s come to this and would like to thank each and every one of you for your support over the years,” Spiders continued, directing any questions to Nacon.

GreedFall (2019), Spiders, Steam

Spiders was founded in 2008 by developers who had previously worked on Silverfall at Monte Cristo, and it wasn’t until 2016’s Technomancer that the studio truly broke through with a larger audience. From there, the studio moved to more ambitious projects, including the well-known GreedFall and Soulslike Steelrising.

The news that the studio has closed is sad news, and continues the devastating pattern of studio closures and project cancellations.