Video Games

What We Learned From Nintendo’s Splatoon Raiders Direct

Credit: Splatoon Raiders Direct, Splatoon Raiders (2026), Nintendo

Nintendo’s Splatoon Raiders Direct went live today, and there was a lot of information offered about the upcoming game. Here’s what we learned.

Splatoon Raiders is set to launch exclusively for the Nintendo Switch 2 on July 23. The single-player game is an action-shooter is a spin-off based on Nintendo’s popular third-person shooter franchise.

According to Nintendo’s official store page, you’ll play as a “mechanic working with Deep Cut – a trio of swashbuckling musicians – and venture out into the mysterious Spirhalite Islands!”

“Customize your character, kit yourself out with mechanical gadgets and ink-splattering weapons, and take on waves of enemy Salmonids as you raid the islands for treasure.”

“A strange storm forces a helicopter carrying Deep Cut to the Spirhalite Islands to make an emergency landing. After a month of scraping together a hideout ship, you and your crew are ready to raid the nearby islands for the rumored treasure you came for – and find a way home!”

While the game is described as a single-player game, it’s been confirmed that it supports four-player co-op. And it’s also been revealed that the entire story will be available in co-op mode.

Either solo or with a crew, you’ll go on treasure hunts throughout the islands that feature various terrain and environments, teeming with challenges and enemies. You’ll customize and build your perfect setup and get stronger with each level, like a roguelite.

Splatoon Raiders comes out July 23 and will be $49.99 for the digital version, or $59.99 for the physical version. Each Splatoon Raiders amiibo will be $24.99.