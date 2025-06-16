‘Stellar Blade’ Director Rejects Idea Of “Regulating” Adult Mods: “Once The Game Is Purchased, It Belongs To The User”

Eve (Yoon Eun-seo) is taken aback by Xion's holiday spirit in Stellar Blade (2024), Shift Up

While some of the world’s more puritanical individuals have found themselves clutching their pearls over the adult mod potential of Stellar Blade‘s PC release, game director Hyung-Tae Kim has no interest in trying to police fans’ creative interests, as not only does he believe it to be a fool’s errand, but he is also a strong proponent of ‘customer ownership’.

Eve (Yoon Eun-seo) pays a visit to Kaya (Jung Hye-Wan) in Stellar Blade (2024), Shift Up

RELATED: Shift Up CEO Says He Was “Following His Instincts” When Designing Sexy Characters For ‘Stellar Blade’ And ‘Goddess Of Victory: Nikke’: “It’s Something That Users Like And Want, But I Also Do It Because I Like It”

Kim, who also serves as the CEO of Stellar Blade developer ShiftUp, offered his thoughts on the concept of modding, especially as it pertains to Eve and company, during a recent interview given to South Korean video game news outlet This Is Game.

Amidst a larger conversation regarding the ins and outs of the game’s recently released PC edition, as machine translated by Chat GPT, the director was at one point pressed by his host, “The protagonist Eve is a very appealing sales point in and of herself. Because of that, she’s also been subject to preconceived notions, especially overseas. One common issue with character-centric games is data modification—specifically, the use of mods. What is your stance or policy regarding this?”

Lily (Kim Hye-Sung) finds herself trapped within the Providence exo-skeleton in Stellar Blade (2024), Shift Up

In turn, Kim straight-forwardly asserted, “We don’t have any set policy on this. In fact, data modification can range from simply increasing the game speed to completely altering the gameplay itself. As long as it’s not being abused, I believe mods can play a positive role by expanding the scope and experience of the game.”

“So overall, I view them favorably,” he added. “That said, there are cases where things approach hacking or interfere with the proper functioning of the game. In those cases, we ask that users be mindful when applying such changes.”

Eve (Yoon Eun-seo) and Adam (Jeong Jae-heon) strike a pose in Stellar Blade (2024), Shift Up

RELATED: ‘NieR’ Series Producer Says Dev Team Established Hard Rules For Character Creation To “Try And Avoid” International Outrage

Further, Kim opined, “Modders still need to ramp up their firepower a bit. It’s still lacking. At this point, I think the official content still has the upper hand.”

“Since we don’t provide an official modding tool, it’s unlikely we’ll see total conversions of the game, but I’m hopeful we’ll start seeing mods that subtly change the way the game is enjoyed,” he said. “Of course, new outfits or monster visuals would be great, but I’d be really excited to see mods that expand the player’s experience in a meaningful way.”

Raven (Kang Si-Hyun) awakens to a new world in Goddess of Victory: Nikke (2022), Shift Up

To this end, Kim was then pressed for his “stance on adult-rated skins”, with his host asking him whether “nude patches should be regulated, or do you view them as a matter of user choice?”

Standing firm, the Shift Up CEO affirmed “Stellar Blade is rated for adults only, so I don’t think there’s a strong justification for regulating such mods.”

“Realistically, there’s no effective way to regulate them anyway,” he admitted. “As you probably know, mods have never truly been under full control of the developers. What I am concerned about, though, is not so much the existence of such patches, but the idea of people profiting from them by selling them at high prices. I’d much rather see people enjoying a culture of creation together—like a big party where everyone contributes.”

Eve (Yoon Eun-seo) comes upon the ruins of a human settlement in Stellar Blade (2024), Shift Up

Closing out this portion of their time together, Kim declared, “Ultimately, it’s a matter of user freedom. Once a person owns the game, how they choose to enjoy it is entirely up to them.”

“So no, we don’t have plans to regulate that kind of content,” he concluded. “I just trust that everyone is a mature member of society and will act within common sense, being mindful of sensitive or antisocial content.”

NEXT: Waifu Gacha Wallet: Nearly 20% Of Japanese Twentysomethings Admit Suffering “Financial Difficulty” Due To “Excessive In-Game Spending”

Spencer Baculi By As of December 2023, Spencer is the Editor-in-Chief of Bounding Into Comics. A life-long anime fan, comic book reader, ... More about Spencer Baculi