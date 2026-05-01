Video Games

Subnautica 2 Early Access Hits May 14 Amid Publisher Dispute

Credit: Subnautica 2 Early Access (2026), Unknown Worlds Entertainment, Steam

Despite the legal drama surrounding Subnautica’s sequel, the release date is almost upon us! An announcement was made that Subnautica 2 Early Access will release on May 14, along with price confirmation.

The news was announced on the game’s Steam page with a cinematic trailer. According to the post, the game will be priced at $29.99, though there’s no information on whether the price will rise in the future once it’s out of Early Access.

Subnautica 2 Jellyfish (2026), Unknown Worlds Entertainment, Steam

Even so, the news is exciting for fans who have waited for the highly anticipated sequel. Unfortunately, the game had a messy pre-launch period after Subnautica developers, Unknown Worlds Entertainment, had to deal with a legal battle against the previous publisher, Krafton. Thankfully, Unknown Worlds Entertainment has seen their first win when Krafton was ordered to reinstate Subnautica 2 CEO.

After that, news quickly began to be released, with Unknown Worlds Entertainment quickly . And after that, Krafton was soon dropped as publisher, leaving Subnautica 2 to be published independently.

And it seems like Unknown Worlds is ready to hype up the game, as the announcement said: “We have plenty more in store for you as we count down to Early Access on May 14th.”

Subnautica 2 Base Building (2026), Unknown Worlds Entertainment, Steam

Fans are being encouraged to watch their socials for more news, information, and community events ahead of the release. Along with the Early Access date release and price information, the Steam store has added more screenshots to get fans excited.

Thoughts on the Trailer

For now, let’s take a look at the new trailer. The 2-minute video offers a great look at what to expect, yet feels very reminiscent of the first game. We start with a stunning look at the new underwater world before getting a peek at an underwater vehicle, similar to the Seamoth.

The video seems to really highlight the multiplayer aspect, as two are seen riding outside of the vehicle. As we pan into a cave-like setting, we see someone mining for material, which is similar to the first game, by hitting rocks. However, new technology is quickly hinted at as what seems to be a pulse weapon or collector is brought out.

The trailer quickly becomes hilarious as we watch one person really focus on their goal of collecting materials, as absolute chaos is happening in the background. But did anyone else notice that the creature that pops out of the sandy floor has a leviathan-like face?

We’re quickly presented with new creatures, a hint at possible artifact collecting with the strange statue, and of course, the immense stress and dangers of the water. And wait a second, creatures and more terrain outside of the water?

Subnautica 2 Vehicle (2026), Unknown Worlds Entertainment, Steam

For long-time fans, it’s safe to say we’re in for a treat. Make sure to keep checking back here for more Subnautica 2 information, as I’ll be at my desk for hours exploring this new underwater world when the game releases.