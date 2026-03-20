Video Games

Subnautica 2 Release Date Is Here, and the Wait Is Almost Over

Credit: Subnautica 2 Release Date (2026), Unknown Worlds, Steam

After the amazing news that Krafton must reinstate the CEO of Subnautica 2, we finally have a release date. And thankfully, the wait is almost over.

Amid all the legal drama, developer Unknown Worlds and Publisher Krafton have finally made the announcement. The Subnautica 2 release date is in May for Xbox and PC! IGN reported Tuesday evening that the Early Launch is only a few months away; however, the exact date has yet to be announced.

After the CEO and other members of the studio were unexpectedly fired, it caused a major delay in the game’s launch, but this is a huge win for Unknown Worlds.

IGN obtained a message sent to the team behind the game from Unknown Worlds head Steve Papoutsis. The message said that the studio, as well as Krafton, has “unanimously determined” Subnautica 2 is ready to launch via early access in May.

“Thanks to your dedication and talent, we’ve added more story chapters, built new creatures, and created new biomes along with many other features,” said Papoutsis in his studio message. “With this significant progress, we have passed Krafton’s milestone review last week and are now ready to start our open development journey alongside our community. We have full confidence that we have reached a point where we can deliver an experience our players will love.”

Reinstate Subnautica 2 CEO Subnautica 2 (2026), Unknown Worlds Entertainment, Steam

Now that most of the legal battle has been resolved, with the judge ruling that Ted Gill should be reinstated and giving him access to Early Launch, it seems Subnautica 2 is finally able to move forward.

“We look forward to working with Ted Gill to support a smooth transition and work toward a successful launch. Our priority is getting this game into the hands of the community that has been eagerly waiting for it—and that means honoring the work you have already done to make that possible.”

In a separate message shared with IGN, Krafton noted that the developers have “made meaningful progress following the milestone review approved earlier this month.” Hopefully, we’ll start seeing updates about the game moving forward.