Video Games

Subnautica 2’s EULA Hit With Backlash, Sparks Ownership Argument

Credit: Subnautica 2's EULA (2026), Subnautica

Subnautica 2‘s EULA, or End-User License Agreement, has been hit with major backlash from fans. While many don’t read through the agreement — they simply skip to the bottom, hit accept, and move on with their day — some have found some concerning clauses.

Some have argued that the agreements are no more unreasonable than other games; others beg to differ. The most concerning part of the agreement seems to limit ownership and content creation.

Subnautica 2's Steam EULA is getting huge backlash.



On first launch, players must accept a detailed End User License Agreement, and players are worried after read them



>The agreement grants a license to play the game rather than transferring ownership.



>It includes… pic.twitter.com/IKvuFvfSmp — Pirat_Nation 🔴 (@Pirat_Nation) May 17, 2026

And even though the gameplay itself has received nothing but positive reviews, many have put in their negative reviews specifically due to the EULA. One review goes into the agreement, saying that it mentions reasons for ending your license to play the game, which include using a VPN, streaming the game, making fan art, and more.

A user on X posted a full list of concerns about the clauses, with the main point being that the agreement just grants a license to play, rather than ownership. But that’s not all, the agreement has a section that says the publisher retains the right to revoke access for specific reasons.

Others include the restrictions on streaming, screenshots, recordings, and other types of content creation or monetization. There’s also a section about data collection involving personal and device information. The tricky part is that it seems like the terms may have changed and been updated, meaning players will have to review the changes periodically to stay updated.

This brings up a strong argument over game ownership. As of lately, it seems like more and more developers and publishers are saying that you don’t actually own a game when you purchase it; you just own the right to play it. Big names, like Ubisoft, made this claim back in 2025 during The Crew lawsuit, saying that buying a game doesn’t give you ownership forever.

Subnautica 2 Early Access (2026), Unknown Worlds Entertainment, Steam

Thankfully, not everyone is for this idea. For instance, Notch weighed in on this argument, saying, “If buying a game is not a purchase, then pirating them is not theft.”

And interestingly enough, Subnautica 2 actually got leaked a few days before its launch, with many fans calling out those who played the leaked version. Fans posted that they should support Unknown Worlds, especially after their horrendous legal battle with Krafton.

But after seeing the various clauses, it’s becoming more and more frustrating to support developers who try to take the rights to games away. It’s a shame to see such a highly anticipated game have terms that say Unknown Worlds can easily revoke access to the game we spent money on. Because of that, many have shared their request for refunds.