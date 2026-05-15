Video Games

Subnautica 2 Sells 2 Million Copies in Less Than 24 Hours, Plus Roadmap Reveal

Credit: Subnautica 2 Jellyfish (2026), Unknown Worlds Entertainment, Steam

“Pick the most interesting thing you can see and explore.”

Subnautica 2 made waves yesterday by selling 1 million copies within the first hour of launch. The sequel to the amazing 2018 crafting survival game has been one of the most anticipated indie games this year, especially after a tumultuous legal battle with Krafton.

But they’ve already hit another amazing milestone, as Subnautica 2 sells 2 million copies in less than 24 hours of launch.

Over 1 million Subnauts have already dived into Subnautica 2 🤯



We can't thank you enough for your support! pic.twitter.com/3a0OKXChvp — Subnautica (@Subnautica) May 14, 2026

Even though the game is in Early Access, that hasn’t stopped players from diving into the underwater world. Even though the game has been out for only a day at the time of writing, it’s already sitting at Very Positive, with over 13,000 reviews. And according to SteamDB, it’s earned the number one spot for both Top Sellers and Wishlist activity, and is number 5 in Daily Active Users.

Thanks to SteamDB, it looks like the peak current player count has hit 467,582, but that’s not including Xbox Game Preview through Epic Game Store. According to a press release from the developers, Unknown Worlds, the peak concurrent player count across all platforms topped at 651,000.

Thankfully, Unknown Worlds is already revealing its plan for the future. In an X post released May 15, just an hour ago at the time of writing, they’ve shared their roadmap, saying, “as you all dive into your first thrilling adventure in Subauatica 2 Early Access, we wanted to share a little bit about our plans for the game over the next few months.”

As you all dive into your first thrilling adventures in Subnautica 2 Early Access, we wanted to share a little bit about our plans for the game over the next few months ✍️



Read more: https://t.co/YEFOuKao2s pic.twitter.com/govAaKSdn8 — Subnautica (@Subnautica) May 15, 2026

It looks like players can expect a lot more in the future, with the next update including improvements to biomods, blight encounters, the PDA, and fabrication, along with some additions like sprinting and storage caches.

Excitedly, Co-op is also supposed to be getting some additions, like player trading and revival, along with more customizations, to make gaming with your friends that much more interactive.

Though it’s hard to deny, the most exciting features to look forward to will be world expansion, new biomes, new creatures, tools, vehicles, and more.

From the few hours played myself, it’s easy to see this is going to be yet another amazing adventure. There are so many unique pieces to the story that make it feel fresh, yet the world and gameplay are familiar enough that fans of the first game have this sense of nostalgia. And with the addition of co-op, it’s even more exciting to hop in the water every day.