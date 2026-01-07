Video Games

Tite Kubo Confirms Heavy Involvement With ‘Bleach: Mirrors High’ Mobile Game, New Story Is “Partly Related To The Main Scenario Of The Manga”

Ichigo Kurosaki (Masakazu Morita) tries to reason with Uryū (Noriaki Sugiyama) against his newfound Quincy allegiance in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Episode 30 "The Visible Answer" (2025), Pierrot

It looks like 2026 truly will be the Year of the Bankai, as not only will it mark the 25th anniversary of the Bleach‘s manga’s Weekly Shonen Jump debut and feature the explosive conclusion to the Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War anime, but it will also see series creator Tite Kubo providing brand-new content via the upcoming Bleach: Mirrors High mobile game.

Ichigo Kurosaki (Masakazu Morita) summons his Zangetsu in the announcement teaser for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 4 – The Calamity (2026), Pierrot

Produced by Bandai Namco, the upcoming Bleach Mirrors High was announced to eager fans during the recent Jump Festa 2025 Bleach panel, as hosted by series lead voice actors Masakazu Morita (Ichigo Kurosaki), Noriaki Sugiyama (Ishida Uryu), Yuki Matsuoka (Orihime Inoue), and Hiroki Yasumoto (Chad Yasutora).

Unfortunately, outside of its existence as a mobile title and its release model being ‘free-to-play with optional microtransactions’, little else is known about the exact nature of the game, as even its gameplay mechanics, plot, and release plans are still being kept under wraps.

BLEACH Mirrors High – Teaser Trailer

And while it may seem weird to highlight the announcement of an anime mobile game, what makes Bleach Mirrors High stand out is the fact that the creator of its source material, Tite Kubo, has been been elbow-deep in its development.

Speaking to fans in a special video message, the Bleach mangaka explained, “For this project, I have been involved from the kickoff meeting and worked on the title, scenario, and character designs.”

Ichigo Kurosaki (Masakazu Morita) clashes with Yhwach (Takayuki Sugo) in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 – The Conflict (2024), Pierrot

“As for the character designs, I got so excited working on them, and ended up doing more than what was request. For the logo design, I wanted to come up with something that resembles my style. I made it simple, yet something that will leave an impression the moment you see it. I sat in on the audition and also took part in the recording sessions, so the characters turned out just as I imagined.”

Concluding his message, Kubo revealed that the story he’s concocting for Bleach Mirrors High is “partly related to the main scenario of the comics” before ultimately signing off, “So I hope you look forward to that too.”

BLEACH Mirrors High – Special video message from Tite Kubo

Further information about Bleach Mirrors High is set to drop on social media in Summer 2026. Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 4 – The Calamity premieres in July and the series 25th anniversary is in August. Bounding into Comics predicts the update will drop ahead of the anime’s premiere at Anime Expo 2026

Meanwhile, the latest entry in the Bleach mobile game franchise Bleach: Soul Resonance is now available to download for Apple App and Google Play Stores.

