Blizzard Reportedly Working On A New ‘Starcraft’ Shooter – Will The Third Time Be The Charm?

Nova blows Arthas a taunting kiss goodbye in Heroes of the Storm (2015), Blizzard Entertainment

Blizzard Entertainment is reportedly developing a new StarCraft shooter, marking the company’s third attempt at bringing the beloved sci-fi universe into the first-person shooter genre.

Bloomberg writer Jason Schreier shared the news on IGN’s Unlocked podcast, revealing that this latest project is distinct from the previously canceled StarCraft Ghost and Project Ares. Schreier, who is set to release a book on Blizzard’s tumultuous history titled Play Nice: The Rise, Fall, and Future of Blizzard Entertainment, offered a glimpse into the mysterious third attempt.

Source: StarCraft II: Wings of Liberty (2010), Blizzard Entertainment

A New Hope in the StarCraft Universe

StarCraft, one of Blizzard’s flagship franchises, has seen multiple efforts to expand beyond its real-time strategy roots. The ill-fated StarCraft Ghost was canceled in 2014, and Project Ares was scrapped in 2019. Both of these games failed to make it to release despite significant progress.

The latest project, still in its early incubation phase, is headed by Dan Hay, a veteran game developer known for his work on the Far Cry series. According to Schreier, Hay remained with Blizzard after most of the developers working on Blizzard’s canceled survival game were laid off earlier this year, following the company’s acquisition by Microsoft.

“Most of the developers were laid off, while a few would remain with Hay to begin incubating, of all things, a new StarCraft shooter,” said Schreier, hinting at Blizzard’s renewed efforts. “Perhaps after Ghost and Ares, the third time would be the charm.”

Source: StarCraft II

Challenges of Developing a StarCraft Shooter

Blizzard’s previous attempts at integrating the StarCraft universe into an FPS setting have been fraught with challenges. Schreier noted Blizzard’s “cursed experience” with the genre, emphasizing the uncertainty surrounding the new project’s future. “If it’s not canceled, I mean, this is Blizzard after all,” he remarked, underscoring the company’s history of abandoning ambitious projects.

The timing of Schreier’s revelations adds weight to the ongoing saga. His book was announced on February 5, 2024, just weeks after Blizzard’s January layoffs, suggesting the project is still in its infancy. Despite the setbacks, Schreier believes the news of Blizzard’s third attempt will capture significant attention. “I suspect that this one will make a lot of headlines,” Schreier predicted, highlighting the anticipation among fans and industry watchers alike.

Source: StarCraft II

Can Blizzard Overcome Its Past?

Blizzard’s track record with StarCraft shooters makes the future of this new project uncertain. StarCraft Ghost was once considered a promising expansion of the franchise, complete with a full gameplay trailer, while Ares was reportedly well-received internally before being abruptly canceled. “Ares was looking quite good, and that its cancellation came as a massive shock,” Schreier recalled, reflecting on Blizzard’s repeated hesitancy to commit fully to these projects.

You can check what gameplay footage made it online below:

Now given the project’s current “incubation” status, it remains unclear how far along development truly is. Industry skepticism is warranted, as Blizzard has developed a reputation for abandoning projects at advanced stages. The gaming community may find itself waiting years before any substantial updates, with fears that this project could follow the same fate as its predecessors.