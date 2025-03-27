SAG-AFTRA Warns Voice Actor Strike Continues As Negotiations Fail, ‘Zenless Zone Zero’ Voice Actors Being Replaced

The Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) has warned that they don’t see an end to the voice actor strike anytime soon, as a satisfactory deal cannot be made with major gaming publishers. This comes within mere days of push coming to shove: two voice actors being replaced in Zenless Zone Zero.

The voice actors’ strike, not to be confused with the earlier strike in 2016 to 2017, has been ongoing since July 2024. It is arguably a continuation of the general 2023 strike by actors and more. While SAG-AFTRA made a satisfactory negotiation with Hollywood over safeguards against AI (among other matters), similar concerns have not been addressed for voice actors in video games.

Earlier this month, SAG-AFTRA released a joint statement to their members from Duncan Crabtree-Ireland (National Executive Director & Chief Negotiator) and Sarah Elmaleh (Chair, Interactive Media Negotiating Committee). Though initially celebrating their “solidarity” by striking, there wasn’t much good news.

“Though progress has been made and agreements have been reached on certain provisions since we launched our strike last year, the last proposal the bargaining group made is still filled with alarming loopholes that will leave our members vulnerable to A.I. abuse,” SAG-AFTRA admits.

Despite submitting a counter proposal to address the loopholes, the union explains that it had not been accepted. “The bargaining group would have you believe that we are close to reaching a deal. This is not the case. They also are hoping our members will turn on each other. We encourage you to read this extensive updated comparison chart of A.I. proposals to see for yourself how far apart we remain on fundamental A.I. protections for all performers.”

SAG-AFTRA claims that major video game companies “want to use all past performances and any performance they can source from outside the contract without any of the protections being bargained at all.” Allegedly, they would not tell actors an AI replica was being used, offer no payment, and leave the talent with being unable to do anything about it.

“They want to be able to make your replica continue to work, as you, during a future strike, whether you like it or not. And once you’ve given your specific consent for how your replica can be used, they refuse to tell you what they actually did with it,” SAG-AFTRA warn. The “bargaining group” for the video game industry includes Activision, Disney, EA, Insomniac Games, Take-Two, WB Games, and others, per GamesIndustry.biz.

Despite this warning, SAG-AFTRA highlight that outside the bargaining group “More than 160 games have now signed on to our interim and independent agreements — and the total earnings of these projects have exceeded that of non-struck games. Those agreements contain the protections we have been asking the bargaining group for — terms that are clearly feasible and acceptable to a great number of game companies of all sizes, even as the bargaining companies resist.”

In the coming weeks, SAG-AFTRA promise to release similar Waiver Agreements for students and game jam developers “which will allow developers at every stage of their career to work with SAG-AFTRA members.”

The union also insists that “employers are feeling the squeeze from the strike,” though they admit “This is causing employers to seek other performers they can exploit to fill those roles, including those who don’t typically perform in games. If you’re approached for such a role, we urge you to seriously consider the consequences.” Said consequences include undermining “fellow members” and not being protected against AI.

We’ve seen at least some of SAG-AFTRA’s dooming predictions come true. Two voice actors who worked on the English dub of Zenless Zone Zero had been replaced – Emri Chase as Soldier 11 and Nicholas Thurkettle as Lycaon. This was first discovered a day after SAG-AFTRA’s message.

GamesIndustry.biz‘s Vikki Blake notes that the game is exempt from the strike (beginning development before the strike was called for on July 25th last year), but voice actors can choose to support the strike- even those not part of SAG-AFTRA.

The Version 1.6 patch notes on the official website under the other changes, “Changes the English voice actors for Agents Lycaon and Soldier 11, and replaced corresponding voice lines.

This is not mentioned on the same patch notes on the “HoYoLab” community forum, but at this time of writing, the HoYoWiki (as linked to in the HoYoLAB Tools Update) still lists the prior English voice actors for both characters as Chase and Thurkettle.

Chase took to X, letting the players of Zenless Zone Zero (dubbed “Proxies”) know the bad news. “Hey proxies, I was replaced as Soldier 11 because I am unwilling to perform work not covered by a SAG Interim Agreement during a strike for AI protections, the outcome of which will determine the future of our industry. Any other theories that pop up are incorrect.”

Chase went on to explain the difference between companies that had been “struck” and simply not signed the Interim Agreement and how other voice actors were striking in support of SAG-AFTRA’s fight.

“I knew that by withholding work it was possible I’d be replaced, though of course I hoped they would choose to leave her silent until I was able to return. I found out the role was recast today alongside all of you,” Chase revealed.

“I loved working on ZZZ & would have been thrilled to return to the project post-strike or with an Interim Agreement. But I stand by my choices regardless of the outcome. All my best wishes to the cast and the production team. Thank you for a great ride proxies,” Chase closed.

Thurkettle gave a similar reaction on the same day as Chase. “Proxies – I’m learning about this as you are and I share your shock. Neither HoYoverse nor Sound Cadence has communicated with me since October. I’ve been fully available and recorded multiple voice jobs in that time. I am trying to learn more and absorb this news.”

Thurkettle also quote-retweeted Chase’s post, echoing that he didn’t need to be part of SAG-AFTRA to support the fight against AI or suffer reprisal.

“This is what I’ve been quiet about. I’m not SAG but what game companies want to do with AI is an existential threat. I took a personal stand to ask for protection, and had to be willing to give up the best thing that’s ever happened in my professional life. I stand by my choice,” Thurkettle defied.

Some have also made comparisons between the old and new voice actors, though the identity of these new voice actors is unknown at this time of writing. One would suspect the voice actors would be reluctant to reveal they were not taking part in the strike or would work under a pseudonym.

However, this isn’t the first time this has happened. Lucy and Soukaku had their voice actors replaced in August 2024, with speculation that it was over the SAG-AFTRA video game voice actors’ strike. In that case, we know at least one of the new voice actresses by her own admission months later – Elsie Lovelock as Lucy.

