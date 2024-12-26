SEGA To Abandon Retro Gamers With Plans Toward A Subscription Service

In a recent interview with BBC, the new president of Sega Europe and America, Shuji Utsumi, hinted at Sega potentially launching a game subscription service, by proclaiming subscription services being “very interesting” and then continuing to say, “We’re thinking something — and discussing something — we cannot disclose right now.”

With that in mind, Sega seems ready to move away from retro gamers, who in most cases, prefer owning games, focusing instead on subscriptions. To add to that sentiment, Sega has removed more than 70 of its games across all virtual storefronts. Titles like Crazy Taxi, Jet Set Radio, NiGHTS into Dreams, and many more have been delisted from Steam, PlayStation Store, and Xbox on December 7th.

However, the market for another subscription service is almost non-existent. Gamers are already bombarded with Xbox Game Pass, PlayStation Plus, and exclusive offerings from Ubisoft and EA Play, among others.

While subscriptions do offer a wide variety of games for a monthly fee, the perpetual cost is rarely justified. In most cases, these services offer uninspiring games at lower-level pay, while the latest triple-A games demand higher-tier subscriptions, which almost price-match said games.

If Sega opts for a subscription service, particularly one exclusive to a single publisher, it will be impossible to justify it. While the company has a vast catalog of titles that redefined gaming, these are 20+ years old, and paying a recurring monthly fee doesn’t make much sense. On another note, making it the only way to get those games has more chances of backfiring rather than succeeding, since Sega’s most loyal fans are retro gamers. And they might balk at paying a recurring fee for not owning their games.

Nevertheless, Sega does have some assets that could make a potential subscription service work. All the recent titles that have received rave reviews, such as Like a Dragon, new Sonic games, the Persona franchise, or even Bayonetta could attract dedicated and casual fans alike. These new releases could change the tide in Sega’s favor.

If something in that vein happens, it wouldn’t be the first time Sega goes into online subscription waters. For those unfamiliar, the Sega Channel was an online game service that launched in 1994 for the Sega Genesis. For a monthly fee, subscribers had access to a rotating selection of 50 games and later 70 games that switched each month and later biweekly, and even weekly. The online service also had game demos, cheat codes, and exclusive titles that didn’t see a physical release.

However, while praised and given the Best of What’s New award by the Popular Science website, Sega Channel received critiques for its high subscription cost. And there is little chance the company has learned anything from that. Ultimately, Sega Channel closed in 1998, ridiculed for poor timing and a meager 250,000 subscribers.

The new Sega subscription service, if it happens, could face the same unfortunate fate as the Sega Channel, coming out too late and now into an oversaturated market at a high cost for what it can offer. Moreover, by limiting access to its games through a subscription model, Sega risks losing its fanbase and even tarnishing its legacy.

