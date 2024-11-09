In a Blow To Retro Video Game Access, SEGA To Delist Dozens Of Classic Titles From Virtual Storefronts Including ‘Crazy Taxi’, ‘NiGHTS Into Dreams’, And ‘Jet Set Radio’

Beat is shocked to discover that Pots has been dog-napped in Jet Set Radio (2000), SEGA

In a devastating blow to players’ ability to play retro games, SEGA has announced that they will over 70 of their classic titles will soon be delisted from various virtual storefronts.

Gena starts the meter in Crazy Taxi (1999), Sega

Announced via November 6th update to the company’s official online support site, the eventual enforcement of this decision will see “select games and bundles will be delisted from virtual stores, becoming unavailable for new purchases.”

Set to commence on “December 6th at 11:59pm PST”, the specific titles set to be delisted vary by platform.

For Nintendo Switch and PlayStation players, 2010‘s SEGA Genesis Classics will be the only title rendered unaccessible.

Meanwhile, Xbox players will lose access not only to the Classics collection, but also Altered Beast, Crazy Taxi, Golden Axe, Monster World, NiGHTS into Dreams, SEGA Bass Fishing, Shinobi, Sonic the Fighters, Streets of Rage, SVC: ToeJam & Earl, and Virtua Fighter 2.

Nights, Elliot, and Claris successfully retrieve the Christmas Star in Christmas NiGHTS into Dreams… (1996), SEGA

However, the worst affected will be Steam players, as Sega is set to remove a total of will remove 62 titles from Valve’s digital storefront, including:

Alex Kidd in the Enchanted CastleAlien Soldier

Alien Storm

Altered Beast

Beyond Oasis

Bio-Hazard Battle

Bonanza Bros

Columns

Columns III

Comix Zone

Crack Down

Crazy Taxi

Decap Attack

Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine

Dreamcast Collection Bundle

Dynamite Headdy

Ecco Jr.

Ecco the Dolphin

Ecco: The Tides of Time

ESWAT: City Under Siege

Eternal Champions

Fatal Labyrinth

Flicky

Galaxy Force II

Gain Ground

Golden Axe

Golden Axe II

Golden Axe III

Gunstar Heroes

Jet Set Radio

Adam, Axel, and Blaze are ready to rumble with Mr. X in Streets of Rage (1991), SEGA

Kid Chameleon

Landstalker: The Treasures of King Nole

Light Crusader

Mega Drive and Genesis Classic Bundle

NiGHTS into Dreams

Phantasy Star II

Phantasy Star III: Generations of Doom

Phantasy Star IV: The End of the Millennium

Ristar

SEGA Bass Fishing

Shadow Dancer

Shining Force

Shining Force II

Shining in the Darkness

Shinobi III: Return of the Ninja Master

Sonic 3D Blast

Sonic Spinball

Space Channel 5: Part 2

Space Harrier II

Streets of Rage

Streets of Rage 2

Streets of Rage 3

Super Thunder Blade

Sword of Vermilion

The Revenge of Shinobi

ToeJam & Earl

ToeJam & Earl in Panic on Funkoton

VectorMan

VectorMan 2

Virtua Fighter 2

Wonder Boy in Monster World

Wonder Boy III: Monster Lair

Luckily, not everything is bleak, as SEGA’s website promises that while the games will become unavailable for new purchases, “All SEGA Classics games and bundles you own will remain in your library, ready to be downloaded and played at any time.”

Moreover, those with a Nintendo Switch Online subscription will still be able to play “select individual classic titles” through the services’ included virtual console.

Tab has some travel tips for Beat in Jet Set Radio (2000), SEGA

At current, SEGA has yet to provide a specific reason behind their mass delisting.

However, speculation suggests a few possible explanations.

The first is the fact that certain series like Crazy Taxi, Golden Axe, Shinobi, Streets of Rage, and Virtua Fighter are on track to receive new entries in the relatively near future. As such, it’s possible that a misguided Sega may want to clean up their digital offerings in order to avoid confusion between the old and new games.

Furthermore, there’s also a chance that SEGA may be preparing a new collection for these games and want new players to be presented with that as the main option to play their classics instead of individual releases or the decade-and-a-half-old SEGA Classics Collection.

Beat (TBA) returns to the streets of Shibuya in Jet Set Radio (TBA), SEGA

Ultimately, whatever the reason, retro fans should be sure to get their hands on these iconic titles before they’re gone.

