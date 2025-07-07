Xbox Executive Producer Matt Turnbull Suggests Laid Off Employees Use AI To “Help Reduce The Emotional And Cognitive Load That Comes With Job Loss”

Matt Turnbull, Xbox Game Studios’ Executive Producer, has just shot to the top of many folks Most Hated list. After Microsoft had yet another round of layoffs slamming their gaming division, the executive recommended folks use AI chat programs to “help reduce the emotional and cognitive load that comes with job loss.”

While now deleted and unarchived, the URL with the statement clearly existed at some point, not to mention screenshots, and the aghast reactions from others on LinkedIn and social media. Co-Founder of Aftermath, Luke Plunkett, reported on Turnbull’s comments made on LinkedIn, ostensibly intended to be motivational and oh so professional.

“These are really challenging times, and if you’re navigating a layoff or even quietly preparing for one, you’re not alone and you don’t have to go it alone,” Turnbull reportedly opened.

“I know these types of tools engender strong feelings in people, but I’d be remiss in not trying to offer the best advice I can under the circumstances,” he uttered as though knowing what would come next would be boon to all.

“I’ve been experimenting with ways to use LLM Al tools (like ChatGPT or Copilot) to help reduce the emotional and cognitive load that comes with job loss. Here are some prompt ideas and use cases that might help if you’re feeling overwhelmed.”

Turnbull then proceeded to recommend asking AI “Career Planning Prompts,” acting it to act as a career coach or how to pivot into other roles within the games industry. He also pitched using it for help with resumes and LinkedIn profiles, drafting networking and job application emails.

He even recommended turning to AI for “Emotional Clarity & Confidence,” giving the example of asking it as follows: “I’m struggling with imposter syndrome after being laid off. Can you help me reframe this experience in a way that reminds me what I’m good at?”

Turnbull literally suggested those who feel useless to turn to an unfeeling program to say kind words, rather than close friends, family, or trained professionals.

“No Al tool is a replacement for your voice or your lived experience,” Turnbull paradoxically admits. “But at a time when mental energy is scarce, these tools can help get you unstuck faster, calmer, and with more clarity. If this helps, feel free to share with others in your network. Stay kind, stay smart, stay connected.”

🚨🇺🇸 XBOX EXEC TO LAID-OFF WORKERS: “ASK CHATGPT HOW TO FEEL”



Microsoft just axed 9,100 jobs, including entire Xbox studios, and one exec had a galaxy-brain solution: "use AI to manage your emotions."



Matt Turnbull told ex-employees to hit up ChatGPT or Copilot for resume tips,… pic.twitter.com/JPZbwoMMJ1 — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) July 4, 2025

All this is made worse by the fact AI is being discussed as a cost-cutting measure in games development, replacing the human element.

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer reportedly told employees in an email during the layoffs that the company wanted to “focus on strategic growth areas.” While this was not elaborated upon, Microsoft was gearing up to invest $80 billion into AI data centers at the start of the year.

Others have claimed Microsoft will re-open the laid-off positions later, offering them to H-1B workers for cheaper pay.

Whether AI, a human replacement, or the role genuinely being closed for the foreseeable future, Turnbull’s recommendation went down like a lead balloon with weights on. While some accused Turnbull of “LinkedIn brain” (how anything and everything can be used to help further a career), even his fellow executives balked.

Founder & CEO of Storied Data Inc. Rado Kotorov posted on LinkedIn “Seems that some bosses have lost all sensitivity and empathy to those who suffer – the 9,000 laid off Microsoft employee. But there is also a hubris – recommending to these people to pour their feelings into ChatGTP. This arrogant indifference of outsourcing human empathy to a bot is morally repulsive. Imagine if someone hires a humanoid to go to a funeral instead of them!!!!”

Rado Kotorov on LinkedIn

CEO & Founder of Symbol Zero — and a Microsoft Regional Director — Rafael Brown quipped “DisturbanceInTheForce: Some people just start on the dark side. […] So [Turnbull] pushes suspect Gen Ai proven to be dangerous in mental health circumstances, and he simultaneously pushes company tools as a promotional. Real class act here…”

“On a serious note, if you are dealing with a layoff, talk to PEOPLE: peers, family, friends, partner. Talking to your pet is better than talking to a GPT. And don’t turn to a GPT, turn to Amir Satvat’s gathered hiring resources for the game industry.” Brown then recommended several papers that warned against AI for mental health treatment, and reports on Turnbull’s post.

Rafael Brown on LinkedIn

It should be noted Satvat is held under some scrutiny as well, as the former Tencent executive’s resources were suspiciously glorified.

Andy Robinson of VGC reports Eric Smith, a former ZeniMax Online Studios Senior Producer laid off by Microsoft, stated “Jesus Christ, read the room dude.”

Brandon Sheffield, Director of Necrosoft Games, shared Turnbull’s post on BlueSky, adding, “He seriously thought posting this would be a good idea.” Sheffield later posted, “‪Something I’ve realized over time is people in general lack the ability to think in a broader scope and include context and eventualities. But after thousands of people get laid off from your company maybe don’t suggest they turn to the thing you’re trying to replace them with for solace.”

Archive Link Brandon Sheffield on BlueSky

Even those reporting on Turnbull’s post couldn’t help but offer commentary. The aforementioned report by Plunkett closes, “The Linkedin post has since been deleted, likely upon the advice of someone with a human heart.”

Harvey Randall of PC Gamer jeers, “Here is where I’d usually point out that telling the recently-jobless they’re ‘not alone’, then encouraging them to use an unthinking, unfeeling machine to output general positive platitudes is incredibly ghoulish. Unfortunately, I’ve hit my monthly limit for nonsense four days into July, so I’m going to go scream into a pillow for a couple of minutes. Phew, all better.”

Turnbull’s credits as a producer under Xbox include Kinect Adventures!, ReCore, State of Decay 2, Crackdown 3, and Ara: History Untold. He was also a Team Lead Producer on Forza Motorsport 4. The series developer, Turn 10 Studios, was hit so badly they are effectively “no more” per a former content creator.

