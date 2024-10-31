‘Xenoblade Chronicles X’ Headed To Nintendo Switch – But Sadly, New ‘Definitive Edition’ Is Based On The Game’s Censored Western Release

Elma (Houko Kuwashima) looks out over New Los Angeles in Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition (2025), Nintendo

After years of being trapped on the Wii U, Xenoblade Chronicles X is finally coming to the Nintendo Switch – but unfortunately for many a disappointed fan, the upcoming Definitive Edition will be based on the game’s censored Western version rather than the original Japanese one.

Mia (Hisako Kanemoto) discusses her future in Xenoblade Chronicles X (2015), Nintendo

Originally released in 2015, the stand-alone and massive fan-favorite entry in the Xeno series sees players joining up with the Builders of the Legacy After the Destruction of Earth (BLADE for short) military group and tasked with protecting the surviving human residents of the planet Mira’s New Los Angeles colony from the various alien threats that surround them.

Notably, unlike other Xeno games, Xenoblade Chronicles X does not center its story around an original character, with players instead assuming the role of their own personal create-a-character.

A player edits their character’s breast size in the Japanese release of Xenoblade Chronicles X (2015), Nintendo

Praised for its vast and beautifully crafted world, sadly, when the game initially hit the West, it did so in an extensively censored form, with the name of its playable mecha changed from ‘Dolls’ to ‘Skells’, its customization slider for female breast size removed, and its portrayal of the 13-year old Lin ‘aged-up’ by her voice actress, Cassandra Lee Morris.

In further regard to Lin, due to her age, the Western release not only made ‘cover-up’ alterations to several of her outfits, but also removed her bikini swimsuit attire all together.

Lin (Mariya Ise) and Tatsu (Daisuke Sakaguchi) make their way to the BLADE Barracks in Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition (2025), Nintendo

Unfortunately for fans, rather than remastering the Japanese version as many would have preferred, Nintendo and Monolith Soft have instead opted to base the Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition on the game’s Western release.

Another example of the Japanese gaming industry having their work changed in order to conform to Western standards, this decision has pushed the frustations of the series’ fanbase to an erupting point, with many players having taken to social media to voice their criticism.

“I’m really very tired of Japanese corpo going the suicidal path of ESG,” wrote X user @TheQuestionInTW. “They’re twice as stupid as their Western counterparts because the Japanese know exactly what the result that awaits them is.”

Taking a more fiery approach to sharing his objections, @TerranMonarch declared, “All the retards saying ‘who cares’ are worse than the waste of space ‘modern audience’ they’re catering towards. You’re the real problem”.

In the light of the recent Dragon Age: The Veilguard‘s more ‘inclusive’ customization options, @SirLazyCat sarcastically questioned, “Are there any top surgery scars”.

That said, despite the censorship, the Switch port of Xenoblade Chronicles X has much to offer players, including improved visuals, smoother loading times, and new story elements for players to engage with across the open world of Mira (which itself now glows in full detail).

Additionally, the Definitive Edition will also revive the game’s online modes, in doing so allowing for players to team-up and tackle a variety of co-op content.

Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition is available for pre-order through the official Nintendo Switch shop ahead of its March 20th, 2025 release date.

