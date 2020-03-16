Artist Mark Raats Accuses Star Wars And TOPPS Of Stealing His Artwork

Artist Mark Raats Accuses Star Wars And TOPPS Of Stealing His Artwork

Artist Mark Raats accused Star Wars and TOPPS of stealing his artwork.

As first reported by Disney Star Wars Is Dumb, Raats took to Twitter to write, “If you really want to piss me off then steal my art, use it in an official TOPPS card set and pretend its your own.”

He added, “As if to irritate me even further its clear all this genius did is trace (badly) my comp – flipping it as if that would make it ok.”

He concluded, “Get your grubby shit together.”

If you really want to piss me off then steal my art, use it in an official TOPPS card set and pretend its your own. As if to irritate me even further its clear all this genius did is trace (badly) my comp – flipping it as if that would make it ok. Get your grubby shit together pic.twitter.com/bnC4FV2x5R — Mark Raats (@mark_raats) March 15, 2020

Self-proclaimed TOPPS sketch artist KSGeekMan on Twitter would call out other TOPPS artists.

I share this because it is an irritating thing to see from fellow artists working on these cards. In the short time I’ve worked for Topps I’ve seen crazy stuff like printing on cards then drawing on top to make it look authentic. This stuff is pretty lame & hurts the hobby. https://t.co/9pYGPj2aAs — KSGeekMan (@KSGeekMan) March 16, 2020

He would also claim that the artist accused of ripping off Raats’ work is Norvien Basio.

Norvien Basio — KSGeekMan (@KSGeekMan) March 16, 2020

Related: Marvel Comics’ Star Wars: Allegiance Series Accused of Tracing Fan Models for Mon Calamari Fleet Artwork

This isn’t the first time Star Wars has been accused of ripping off another person’s artwork. Back in November, Star Wars: Allegiance #4 artist Luke Ross and Marvel Comics were accused of ripping off Mel Minatures’ creator Ruiz Anton’s model designs.

I am not one to stir up controversy and blame Disney/Lucasfilm for everything but this is disgusting. I didn’t like the ending of this for 2 reasons and now I hate it more. Lucasfilm needs to fire and hire better freelance comic artists.@mel_miniatures @EckhartsLadder pic.twitter.com/DnQL6uY7kr — Stuart Lugsden (@AGuyWhoTweet5) November 13, 2019

Marvel Comics’ main Star Wars series and artists Jorge Molina and Salvador Larroca were also accused of using fan-made 3D art in the series.

(Visited 301 times, 62 visits today)