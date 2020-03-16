Artist Mark Raats accused Star Wars and TOPPS of stealing his artwork.

As first reported by Disney Star Wars Is Dumb, Raats took to Twitter to write, “If you really want to piss me off then steal my art, use it in an official TOPPS card set and pretend its your own.”

He added, “As if to irritate me even further its clear all this genius did is trace (badly) my comp – flipping it as if that would make it ok.”

He concluded, “Get your grubby shit together.”

Self-proclaimed TOPPS sketch artist KSGeekMan on Twitter would call out other TOPPS artists.

He would also claim that the artist accused of ripping off Raats’ work is Norvien Basio.

Related: Marvel Comics’ Star Wars: Allegiance Series Accused of Tracing Fan Models for Mon Calamari Fleet Artwork

This isn’t the first time Star Wars has been accused of ripping off another person’s artwork. Back in November, Star Wars: Allegiance #4 artist Luke Ross and Marvel Comics were accused of ripping off Mel Minatures’ creator Ruiz Anton’s model designs.

Marvel Comics’ main Star Wars series and artists Jorge Molina and Salvador Larroca were also accused of using fan-made 3D art in the series.

(Visited 301 times, 62 visits today)