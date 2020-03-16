Captain America actor Chris Evans accused President Donald Trump of running off stage amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Evans took to Twitter on March 15, where he wrote, “The president just ran off stage after his rambling press conference without answering a single question.”

He added, “America wants answers. America wants leadership.”

Evans concluded, “America doesn’t want a president who runs off stage during a crisis and lets Mike Pence do all the talking.”

The president just ran off stage after his rambling press conference without answering a single question. America wants answers. America wants leadership. America doesn’t want a president who runs off stage during a crisis and lets Mike Pence do all the talking. — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) March 15, 2020

Related: Captain America Actor Chris Evans Targets Lindsey Graham – Compares Him to a Remora!

President Trump held a press briefing on March 15 with members of the Coronavirus Task Force.

President Trump would give about an 8 minute speech updating the nation on how the Federal Reserve is addressing the current coronavirus pandemic as well as an update on how Google, Walmart, and other retailers and businesses are helping the country deal with the situation.

America’s retailers are working hard to keep food and essentials stocked for the American public, and there is no need to hoard products. “They have it totally in hand,” President @realDonaldTrump said. pic.twitter.com/AoRK7IuAKK — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 15, 2020

Related: Captain America Actor Chris Evans Calls Vice President Mike Pence A “Little Worm”

He would go on for about 8 minutes before handing the press conference over to Vice President Mike Pence. Trump stated, “Our Vice President is doing an incredible job. He’s going to take over. And I will probably see you tomorrow. Thank you very much.”

Vice President Mike Pence would go into further detail on how the country is responding to the pandemic. Not only would Pence provide an update, but the press conference also included updates from Admiral Brett P. Giroir, the current Assistant Secretary for Health under the Trump administration, Dr. Deborah Burke, Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf, and Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar.

Before this press conference, President Trump addressed the nation regarding the coronavirus pandemic on March 11th.

He also held a news conference on March 13th providing an update to the American people on how the Trump administration planned to handle the pandemic.

Related: Avengers 4 Actors Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, and Others Team with Anti-Gun Activists David Hogg and Emma Gonzalez

Nevertheless, Evans decided to play politics.

Related: Captain America Actor Chris Evans: President Donald Trump Worse Than a “S***** Playground Bully”

But that’s no surprise. Back in August, Evans described President Trump as worse than a “shitty playground bully.”

We’ve hit basic human decency bedrock. Can my reaction even be considered sanctimonious when the behavior in question falls short of the morality we would expect from a shitty playground bully? This chasm of moral leadership we’re living through has his name all over it. https://t.co/jakaGd2V7f — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) August 16, 2019

Evans commented on his political comments, which includes routinely bashing Republicans such as President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, and South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter back in March while promoting Avengers: Endgame.

Related: Kevin Feige Praises Avengers: Endgame Actor Chris Evans’ Anti-Trump Rhetoric: “Very Honorable, Very Noble”

Evans stated, “You don’t want to alienate half your audience. But I’d be disappointed in myself if I didn’t speak up. Especially for fear of some monetary repercussion or career damage — that just feels really gross to me.”

In fact, Evans even indicated he would have to cut ties with New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady over his alleged support for President Donald Trump.

“I really hope he’s not a Trump supporter. I’m just hoping he’s one of those guys that maybe supported him and now regrets it. Maybe he thought it was going to be different — and even that bothers me — but maybe there’s a chance now he just thinks Trump’s an absolute dumb shit, which he is. If he doesn’t, if he’s still on that Trump train, I might have to cut ties. It’s really tough.”

Related: Avengers 4 Star Chris Evans Rips Into Kanye West After Wearing MAGA Hat

These comments and his routine attacks on Republicans were praised by Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige, “I don’t see it as trash-talking. I see it as very astute, very honorable, very noble, very Cap-like. Commentary and questioning. I’ve said to him, ‘You’re merging! You and the character are merging!”

(Visited 5,297 times, 2,128 visits today)