Game of Thrones and The Witcher actor Kristofer Hivju reports that he’s tested positive for Covid-19.
Hivju took to Instagram, where he wrote, “Greetings from Norway! Sorry to say that I, today, have tested positive for COVID19, Corona virus.”
He added, “My family and I are self-isolated at home for as long as it takes. We are in good health – I only have mild symptoms of a cold.”
Hivju continued, “There are people at higher risk for who this virus might be a devastating diagnosis, so I urge all of you to be extremely careful; wash your hands, keep 1,5 meters distance from others, go in quarantine; just do everything you can to stop the virus from spreading.”
He concluded:
“Together we can fight this virus and avert a crisis at our hospitals. Please take care of each other, keep your distance, and stay healthy! Please visit your country’s Center for Disease Control’s website, and follow the regulations for staying safe and protecting not just yourselves, but our entire community, and especially those at risk like the elderly and people with pre-existing conditions.”
Hivju joins Idris Elba, Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, and Olga Kurylenko to be diagnosed with coronavirus.
Elba posted a similar update to Hivju. On Twitter he wrote, “This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus.”
In an ensuing video, he would also advise people to take coronavirus seriously.
“Look this is serious. You know, now is the time to really think about social distancing, washing your hands. Beyond that, there are people out there who aren’t showing symptoms and that can easily spread it. Ok, so now is a real time to be really vigilant about washing your hands and keeping your distance.”
— Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020
Tom Hanks announced that he and Rita Wilson tested positive for coronavirus while in Australia.
And James Bond actress Olga Kurylenko announced she tested positive on March 15th.
Netflix announced Hivju would be joining The Witcher Season 2 back in February.
The Continent just got a little bigger. Here’s the new cast of #TheWitcher Season 2:
Yasen Atour as Coen
Agnes Bjorn as Vereena
Paul Bullion as Lambert
Kristofer Hivju as Nivellen
Thue Ersted Rasmussen as Eskel
Aisha Fabienne Ross as Lydia
Mecia Simson as Francesca
— NX (@NXOnNetflix) February 21, 2020
He’s expected to play Nivellen, a character that appeared in the short story “A Grain of Truth.”