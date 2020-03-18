Bloodshot Star Eiza Gonzalez Says The Heart Of ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ Is “Two Young Girls”

Eiza Gonzalez, star of Bloodshot and the upcoming grudge match Godzilla vs. Kong, revealed a plot detail in a new interview that has some worried about wokeness in the latter.

Gonzalez sat down with The Hollywood Reporter to promote the release of Bloodshot and she talked about Godzilla/Kong.

THR asked her about reshoots and if she had “to go back” for “additional photography.” Gonzalez responded assuring everything is complete and it’s the CGI work holding everything back:

“Yeah, everything’s been done. These movies take a long time because there’s a lot of CGI in them. But, yeah, we’ve done everything, and they’re just going through and creating these incredible characters.”

She called the fandom “incredible” and said dealing with them is exciting, adding she believes they will be happy with what they get:

“I’m just really excited to see it because it’s these two worlds colliding. The fan base for Godzilla vs. Kong is incredible. When I say I’m in the movie, people are like, ‘Oh my God.’ Seeing that fanaticism and seeing how excited they are to see this movie makes me really excited; I think they’re going to be really happy.”

Gonzalez then praised director Adam Wingard and touched upon the story. This is where “alarm bells” went off for Matt McGloin at Cosmic Book News. As such, he bolded the text that made him wary:

“It’s a large cast as well, and it was really fun to be part of it. There’s so much going on, but the heart of it is two young girls as well, which is such a positive message for society nowadays. It’s just incredible.”

The “two young girls” she is talking about are probably her character and Madison Russell, played by Millie Bobby Brown, a holdover from the last film.

A “positive message” with two girls at the heart is not necessarily a “feminist film with a real look on misogyny” as Ewan McGregor described Birds of Prey, but it could send the wrong signal.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters underperformed at the box office and it may have had something to do with the word of mouth and the heavy-handed environmental message.

To be fair, Godzilla always had an environmentalist leitmotif and began as socially conscious. The 1954 film spoke to the fears of post-War Japan in the shadow of Hiroshima, Nagasaki, and American occupation.

Frankly, it’ll depend on how the human characters are written and handled. Though they offer an anchor for the audience, they have a tendency of overpowering the story. They aren’t what people see a kaiju movie for in the first place.

Unless the coronavirus scare interferes, legends collide in Godzilla vs. Kong this November. In other news, it opens against No Time Die because of COVID-19 fears which also stirs up concerns of being a woke-fest.

Are you afraid of Godzilla and Kong being woke? Let us know.

