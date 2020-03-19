After Revealing Snowflake and Safespace, Marvel Comics Announces New America Chavez Series

After announcing their New Warriors that features new superheroes Snowflake and Safespace, Marvel Comics announced a brand new America Chavez limited series titled America Chavez: Made In The USA.

The new limited series will be written by Kalinda Vazquez with art by Carlos Gomez.

Vazquez’s writing credits includes two episodes of Marvel’s Runaways TV series, two episodes of Fear the Walking Dead, 7 episodes of Nikita, 8 episodes of Prison Break, and the Star Trek: Short Trek “Ask Not.”

Gomez previously worked on the Amazing Mary Jane, and a number of the Secret Warps annuals. He was also the artist on Star Wars: Age of Republic Special #1.

Vazquez spoke about the new series with ComicBook.com. She told them, “From the moment America Chavez was introduced into the Marvel Universe I was a fan.”

She added, “It’s such an honor to have the opportunity to tell an America story, and I couldn’t be more excited to have been invited onto this project. Working with Sana Amanat, Annalise Bissa and the rest of the editorial team at Marvel has been so fantastic and I can’t wait for the world to see the incredible artwork that Carlos Gomez has created for this book!”

Vazquez then provided some details about the series, “In this series, America is going to be tested as she’s never been tested before, and the challenges that she’ll have to face will only force her to pull from even deeper from that well of strength and ferocity that we know lies within her…”

Here’s the official description for the series:

“America Chavez is incredible — her origins, her strength, her dimension-shattering star portals! But when the foundation of everything she believes is shaken, America will stand up and face the parts of herself she’s been running from.”

The first issue is expected to hit comic book stores in June. It will feature a cover by Sara Pichelli.

The last time America had her own series was back in 2017. That series was written by Gabby Rivera with art by Joe Quinones. According to Comichron the first issue shipped 43,592 issues. The second issue only shipped 23,987 copies. By the 12th and final issue it had only shipped 6,482 issues.

The series had an average user rating of 2.6 out of 10 on Comic Book Roundup.

