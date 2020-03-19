Birds of Prey Director Cathy Yan Helps People in Need During Coronavirus Shutdown

Birds of Prey Director Cathy Yan Helps People in Need During Coronavirus Shutdown

Coronavirus has people stocking up on items and cleaning out stores everywhere. Some people have immediately snagged provisions off the shelves, in bulk, whether they need them or not.

Others aren’t as fortunate and, unable to afford basic things, need help. Knowing that (or realizing it on social media), Cathy Yan, director of the recent flop Birds of Prey, decided to step in and opened her Twitter DM’s to people in a bind.

Responding to and quoting a tweet by feminist writer Roxane Gay, offering to transfer $100 to ten people via the mobile payment service Venmo, pledged to follow Gay’s lead and float money to people in need in the wake of mass shutdowns.

“If you don’t need it,” Yan clarified, “pls don’t be a dick.”

Alright I’m following her lead. Please DM me if you need some help due to the shutdowns. I know a lot of people are in a bind right now so please only do this if absolutely necessary. If you don’t need it, pls don’t be a dick. https://t.co/tmbYNzWf5P — Cathy Yan (@CathyYan) March 17, 2020

After a few hours and 16 people, she temporarily called “it quits,” hoping to “pay forward” in the future.

Alright, unfortunately I have to call it quits for now but I think 16 people have received something that I hope can be paid forward eventually. I just want to say how overwhelming and moving it’s been to hear your stories. I urge everyone who can help to do something. — Cathy Yan (@CathyYan) March 18, 2020

She also wants to figure out how to help theaters and their employees affected by shutdowns.

It’s going to be a tough few months but let’s band together and spread some love. I’m going to think on how we could be helping independent theaters and their employees who are really taking a hit right now. I urge those who can pls consider doing something for those who can’t. — Cathy Yan (@CathyYan) March 18, 2020

But then Yan received a $500 donation an hour later. Sadly it did not take long for those donations to be used up. Yan, using a first-come, first-served basis, thanked her donor: Jimmy James and the American Slide Co.

Annnnnd Jimmy James (aka James the slide guy) @AmericanSlideCo who not only made the amazing funhouse slide for the movie, but just made a very kind $500 donation so we can keep helping people!!! — Cathy Yan (@CathyYan) March 18, 2020

Unfortunately the donations have been used up — I just tried to go in order, first come first served as much as I can — but if you recently received a little something know you have @AmericanSlideCo to thank!!!!!! — Cathy Yan (@CathyYan) March 18, 2020

Yan closed her thread by remarking how “humbled and delighted” she is at the “kindness and resilience of people” in “this darkness” asking for cash on behalf of people they care about (as far as we know that to be true).

Despite all this darkness I have been so humbled and delighted to see the kindness and resilience of people. Received a lot of requests from concerned friends, family, neighbors, practically strangers, etc asking help for not themselves but those they care about. — Cathy Yan (@CathyYan) March 18, 2020

Her followers approve of her kind act. Below is some reaction.

Very selfless of you to do this stuff as well, thanks. — Jared Leto Joker (@ryanfootage) March 18, 2020

Cathy you’re an amazing person we need more people like you in this world! — Soph – bop x7 (@bop_harley) March 18, 2020

Super cool of you to do. — Jimmy Palmiotti (@jpalmiotti) March 17, 2020

Once all the cheer and charity was over, Yan went back to tweeting about President Trump and Fox News, burying her thread with tweets denouncing FNC’s coverage of coronavirus and Trump’s handling of the pandemic.

Hypocrites all of em https://t.co/DzsbFZKo5j — Cathy Yan (@CathyYan) March 18, 2020

Read this whole thread https://t.co/qloU78u5Hk — Cathy Yan (@CathyYan) March 18, 2020

One more dividend of the pandemic and shutdowns is keeping Cathy Yan delighted. Birds of Prey will release early on VOD for those staying inside. Yan lobbied for this within the last week.

I would not be opposed to putting Birds of Prey on VOD earlier. https://t.co/TrKynikHLx — Cathy Yan (@CathyYan) March 16, 2020

BOP will be on VOD March 24th. Yan tweeted her excitement.

Woohoo! Birds of Prey will in fact be available for digital rental on March 24! Thanks to all the fans and supporters out there. I’m just happy people will be able to enjoy new and fun movies right now. — Cathy Yan (@CathyYan) March 17, 2020

What do you think? Did Cathy Yan do a good thing? Will you catch up with BOP on VOD? Leave a comment.

