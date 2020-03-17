Morbius Actor Jared Leto Was Unaware of Coronavirus Outbreak, Spent 12 Days in Meditative Isolation

Morbius Actor Jared Leto Was Unaware of Coronavirus Outbreak, Spent 12 Days in Meditative Isolation

In a world where virtually everyone is quarantined and has heard about coronavirus, one person was seemingly the last to know and that was singer and Morbius actor Jared Leto.

Leto posted on Instagram and Twitter he was in the desert for twelve days on a trip of isolation and meditation. He was incommunicado – without a phone or any mode of communication, the actor wrote.

“We had no idea what was happening outside the facility,” he said across his social media including in the post below.

Leto added he walked into a different world yesterday and his mind was blown:

“Walked out yesterday into a very different world. One that’s been changed forever. Mind blowing – to say the least. I’m getting messages from friends and family all around the globe and catching up on what’s going on.”

He closed by sending out positive vibes and encouraging everyone to stay inside.

The strain of coronavirus, COVID-19, has brought life around the world to a screeching halt. People are buying up toilet paper and hand sanitizer and businesses are closing as a precaution.

Production on films and TV shows including those of Marvel, DC, the Arrowverse, and Disney Plus have stopped for the time being. Theatrical movie releases are delayed – some, such as Fast 9, until next year.

Idris Elba, Tom Hanks, Kristofer Hivju, and Quantum of Solace Bond Girl Olga Kurylenko all tested positive for the virus.

Jared Leto’s recent drama is work-related as opposed to health. He departed the DC Extended Universe and the part of Joker. By most accounts, it was not amicable though no statements were issued by either side.

Last year in a Variety interview, Leto made it sound as if he could reprise his role one day. But he didn’t appear in Birds of Prey and likely won’t be in The Suicide Squad. At the least, he won’t be filming any new material.

He stars next in the Spider-verse film Morbius which is out in July – barring any delay over COVID-19.

