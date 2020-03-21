Michael Shannon Talks Supergirl And If He Would Reprise His Role As General Zod

It’s been years, but interest in Michael Shannon returning to his role of Zod in the DC Extended Universe in some form is stirring.

His best chance might be the Supergirl movie in development at Warner Bros., which may take place in the past (the 1970s to be exact) whether or not the film is a reboot.

If so, the possibility is news to Shannon who didn’t know about the Supergirl feature until it was brought up in an interview with the Australian newspaper the Gold Coast Bulletin.

Surprised and intrigued, Shannon replied he doesn’t know if he would or could play Zod again. He described himself as “older and creakier” so it might be harder for him to “do all the moves.”

“Wow, that’s interesting. I swear to God, I am not kidding — you are breaking this news to me. I will have to look into that. Zod again? I don’t know — it’s been a while. I am a little older and creakier now — I’m not sure I could do all the moves.”

What could convince him to come back is another opportunity to work with Zack Snyder. Shannon’s experience working with Snyder on Man of Steel is one he enjoyed so he took the opportunity to call the director “a hell of a guy.”

“Also, I have to say in complete and utter seriousness that I just loved working with Zack Snyder and that was a big part of it for me. I don’t know who’s making this Supergirl movie, but I really treasure that experience with Zack. He’s a hell of a guy.”

Supergirl hasn’t been officially unveiled as a Snyder-verse movie. While it could be, in all likelihood (if we can trust the veracity of Amy Adams on her status with Warner/DC) it won’t be.

That doesn’t mean Michael Shannon has no odds of playing Zod again. Even without Zack Snyder at the helm, many of his players are still in place as DC heroes (Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa, and Ezra Miller) and Henry Cavill is still positioning himself for another flight as Superman.

We Got This Covered also reported WB is considering bringing back Shannon for Supergirl – so there’s that.

Last summer, it was reported Supergirl would be filming at this time alongside The Batman and The Suicide Squad. That’s obviously not happening and, even if it was, there’s still coronavirus and shutdowns to contend with.

The relevant excerpts from Shannon’s interview were posted to Reddit page DC_Cinematic. You can view them below.

