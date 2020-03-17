Amy Adams Says Warner Bros. Is “Moving In A Different Direction” With Superman Franchise

Amy Adams seems to accept as a fact she won’t return as Lois Lane for another DC movie. She’d like to but says Warner Bros. has other plans.

Adams informed Empire Magazine while she is open to reprising Lois, her “understanding” is Warner is “moving in a different direction.” Her quote made it online. You can find it below.

She says, “I think [the studio is] moving in a different direction, from my understanding.”

Amy Adams would ‘totally be open’ to reprising her role as Lois Lane in a future DC movie, but isn’t holding out hope – ‘I think [the studio is] moving in a different direction, from my understanding’ (via @empiremagazine | Print edition) pic.twitter.com/rkNDEk6294 — Fandom (@getFANDOM) March 16, 2020

This is consistent with her position two Decembers ago when she said she was out and that they were “revamping” things.

“I think I’m out of the DC Universe now. Yeah. I think they’re revamping that. I don’t know the details,” said an unsure Adams in 2018.

Her co-star Henry Cavill is still publicly fighting to remain as Superman but it may be a losing battle with everything else slowly being rebooted.

Mid-2019 saw the closing of the first-look deal between Warner Bros. and J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot company. Rumor has it he will make his own Superman movie and possibly cast up-and-comer David Corenswet as the new Man of Steel.

Abrams could also have his eyes on Green Lantern (the Corps is still in “active development“) and Justice League as well.

We previously reported he is developing something – and maybe more than one thing – around Justice League Dark. With DC Universe’s Swamp Thing out of the way, Abrams can surely get what he wants.

He’s also friends with The Batman helmer Matt Reeves and more than likely on good terms with new Warner CEO Ann Sarnoff, a friend of his wife. Cosmic Book News often theorizes we will see a collaborative reboot of the DC Extended Universe from them and James Gunn (The Suicide Squad).

Cavill – and even Brandon Routh – could still play Superman again in this climate. His best chance is continuing on in the Shazam! and Black Adam franchises but an HBO Max miniseries might also be on the table.

Brandon Routh is rumored for one last crack at The Man of Tomorrow on the new streaming service and other Superman projects are speculated.

