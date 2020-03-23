Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Announces ‘A New Power Awakens’ DLC, Features Super Saiyan God Transformations for Goku and Vegeta!

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will soon receive a set of downloadable content featuring a new episode based on the Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods film and the appearance of the Super Saiyan God form for both Goku and Vegeta.

The DLC was first discovered by leakers earlier this year, with Beerus’ Planet being confirmed to make an official appearance in a February issue of V Jump.

Likewise, the DLC was officially announced in the latest issue of V Jump, Bandai Namco has now officially confirmed that Beerus, Whis, and the Super Saiyan God transformation will be the focus of the upcoming additional content:

The new episode, titled “A New Power Awakens,” will be released in two parts, with the first part being available in Spring 2020 as part of the Season Pass or to be purchased later alongside the second part which releases later this year.

The first part will “allow the fans to reach the Super Saiyan God transformation” and contains “an exclusive Boss Battle Episode” against Universe 7’s God of Destruction:

Bringing characters and transformations from DRAGON BALL SUPER, this DLC will allow the fans to reach the Super Saiyan God transformation through a training against Whis, in order to face Beerus in an exclusive Boss Battle Episode. This content can be accessed anytime during the player’s game experience, and it will allow them to use their newly acquired Super Saiyan God transformation during the main storyline! The “A NEW POWER AWAKENS – Part 1” DLC will be available only through the Season Pass in Spring 2020, or to be purchased along with “A NEW POWER AWAKENS – Part 2” releasing later this year.

The Music Compilation pack, a music pack which included music from the anime series and was previously exclusive to the game’s Ultimate Edition, will also be made available for purchase to the public in Spring 2020:

As part of the Ultimate Edition, the Music Compilation Pack will also be released in Spring 2020 and will include the following titles: MAKAFUSHIGI ADVENTURE! ROMANTIC AGERUYO WE GOTTA POWER DETEKOI TOBIKIRI ZENKAI POWER BOKUTACHIHA TENSHIDATTA Dragon Soul UNMEINO HI ~TAMASHII VS TAMASHII~ “DRAGON BALL Z” BGM (TV) KAIBUTSU FRIEZA VS DENSETSUNO SUPER SAIYANS YAPPARI SAIKYO SONGOKO!! (WE GOTTA POWER) SOLID STATE SCOUTER

As of writing, a specific release date for the new DLC content has not yet been announced.

