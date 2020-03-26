Anita Sarkeesian, a self-labeled feminist media critic, recently took to Twitter to question, “Why hasn’t America released everyone in prisons?”

Sarkeesian is primarily known for bashing media properties and celebrities that do not align with her own personal world view. Back in November, she bashed Jon Favreau and the popular Star Wars series The Mandalorian.

She claimed the shows “perpetuates patriarchy.”

Most mass media overwhelmingly centers men, and perpetuates patriarchy. The #Mandalorian is no exception. It wastes no time in establishing a patriarchal setting: the bartender is a man, the bar patrons are men, the cab driver is a man, etc. The first “female” we meet is the ship — Anita Sarkeesian (@anitasarkeesian) November 21, 2019

And would later target series creator Jon Favreau.

I guess Jon Favreau was like “well if we just make all the vehicles female like the ship and the Blurrg then we’re good right? That’s just the right amount of ‘female'”. — Anita Sarkeesian (@anitasarkeesian) November 21, 2019



Favreau and The Mandalorian are not the only people she’s gone after. She went after Tyler “Ninja” Blevins back in September 2018 for his personal decision to not stream with women other than his wife.

Sarkeesian would then attack Blevins calling him a misogynist when ESPN chose to feature him on the ESPN Magazine cover.

wait wait wait isn’t this the guy who said he won’t play with women? cool cool cool way to go @espn elevating the status of a misogynist. https://t.co/yG6izQIgJC — Anita Sarkeesian (@anitasarkeesian) September 19, 2018

She’s also taken issue with Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and the Wasp claiming the entire plot is “about saving a damsel in distress.”

It took me a few days to realize this but #AntManAndTheWasp is a movie about a damsel in distress. THE ENTIRE MAIN PLOT IS ABOUT SAVING A DAMSEL IN DISTRESS! — Anita Sarkeesian (@anitasarkeesian) July 10, 2018

As you can see, she has a lot of pretty stupid arguments, and ignorantly attacks people without cause.

But her latest argument might be the dumbest she’s ever brought up.

Sarkeesian took to Twitter to ask a number of questions.

She first asked, “Why hasn’t America frozen rents and mortgages?” She continued, “Why hasn’t America nationalized its health services?”

She then asked, “Why hasn’t America released everyone in prisons?”

She continued, “Why hasn’t America issued a “shelter in place” for the whole nation?”

Sarkeesian concluded, “Now it’s a good time to read up on alternatives to capitalism.”

Why hasn’t America frozen rents and mortgages?

Why hasn’t America nationalized its health services?

Why hasn’t America released everyone in prisons?

Why hasn’t America issued a “shelter in place” for the whole nation? Now’s a good time to read up on alternatives to capitalism. — Anita Sarkeesian (@anitasarkeesian) March 25, 2020

Sarkeesian isn’t the only one to advocate for alternatives to capitalism. It seems to be a trend among celebrities amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Hotel Transylvania voice actor Fran Drescher recently called for a general strike and declared, “Capitalism has become another word for Ruling Class Elite!”

I agree. Capitalism has become another word for Ruling Class Elite! When profit is at the expence of all things of true value, we gotta problem. https://t.co/7BGZmwLAEP — Fran Drescher (@frandrescher) March 24, 2020

Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo even called for an economic revolution back in December. He also added, “Capitalism today is failing us, killing us, and robbing from our children’s future.”

It’s time for an economic revolution. Capitalism today is failing us, killing us, and robbing from our children’s future. https://t.co/OnNm6CYrWK — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) December 1, 2019

What do you make of Sarkeesian’s recent comments? Do you think she’s finally said the dumbest thing she could possibly say? Or do you agree with her?

