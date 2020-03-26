Anita Sarkeesian, a self-labeled feminist media critic, recently took to Twitter to question, “Why hasn’t America released everyone in prisons?”

Sarkeesian is primarily known for bashing media properties and celebrities that do not align with her own personal world view. Back in November, she bashed Jon Favreau and the popular Star Wars series The Mandalorian.

She claimed the shows “perpetuates patriarchy.”

And would later target series creator Jon Favreau.


Favreau and The Mandalorian are not the only people she’s gone after. She went after Tyler “Ninja” Blevins back in September 2018 for his personal decision to not stream with women other than his wife.

Sarkeesian would then attack Blevins calling him a misogynist when ESPN chose to feature him on the ESPN Magazine cover.

She’s also taken issue with Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and the Wasp claiming the entire plot is “about saving a damsel in distress.”

As you can see, she has a lot of pretty stupid arguments, and ignorantly attacks people without cause.

But her latest argument might be the dumbest she’s ever brought up.

Sarkeesian took to Twitter to ask a number of questions.

She first asked, “Why hasn’t America frozen rents and mortgages?” She continued, “Why hasn’t America nationalized its health services?”

She then asked, “Why hasn’t America released everyone in prisons?”

She continued, “Why hasn’t America issued a “shelter in place” for the whole nation?”

Sarkeesian concluded, “Now it’s a good time to read up on alternatives to capitalism.”

Sarkeesian isn’t the only one to advocate for alternatives to capitalism. It seems to be a trend among celebrities amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Hotel Transylvania voice actor Fran Drescher recently called for a general strike and declared, “Capitalism has become another word for Ruling Class Elite!”

Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo even called for an economic revolution back in December. He also added, “Capitalism today is failing us, killing us, and robbing from our children’s future.”

What do you make of Sarkeesian’s recent comments? Do you think she’s finally said the dumbest thing she could possibly say? Or do you agree with her?

