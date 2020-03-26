Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson called President Donald Trump a murderer.

Derrickson’s description of the President came in response to a recent tweet from the President that reads, “WE CANNOT LET THE CURE BE WORSE THAN THE PROBLEM ITSELF. AT THE END OF THE 15 DAY PERIOD, WE WILL MAKE A DECISION AS TO WHICH WAY WE WANT TO GO!”

WE CANNOT LET THE CURE BE WORSE THAN THE PROBLEM ITSELF. AT THE END OF THE 15 DAY PERIOD, WE WILL MAKE A DECISION AS TO WHICH WAY WE WANT TO GO! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 23, 2020

Derrickson then used a video of The Lord of the Rings’ Gollum to call the President a “murderer.”

https://t.co/4cMjJL4HYD pic.twitter.com/6gZXjoTGuh — N O S ⋊ Ɔ I ᴚ ᴚ Ǝ ᗡ ⊥ ⊥ O Ɔ S (@scottderrickson) March 24, 2020

Derrickson would continue to rail against the President over the next few days. On March 24, Derrickson wrote, “Sacrificing money to save lives is the cost of a pandemic.”

He added, “Sacrificing live to save money is the cost of an evil criminal enterprise.”

He then concluded by comparing President Donald Trump to Communist leaders Josef Stalin and Mao Zedong , “Trump intends to kill his own people to his own ends, just like Stalin and Mao. This is a serious as it gets.”

Sacrificing money to save lives is the cost of a pandemic. Sacrificing lives to save money is the cost of an evil criminal enterprise. Trump intends to kill his own people to his own ends, just like Stalin and Mao. This is a serious as it gets. https://t.co/vPDHZmj4iO — N O S ⋊ Ɔ I ᴚ ᴚ Ǝ ᗡ ⊥ ⊥ O Ɔ S (@scottderrickson) March 24, 2020

Later that day, Derrickson doubled down writing, “Well, that’s one way for this idiot to kill off his own base.”

Well, that’s one way for this idiot to kill off his own base. https://t.co/BrWVSwVxUi — N O S ⋊ Ɔ I ᴚ ᴚ Ǝ ᗡ ⊥ ⊥ O Ɔ S (@scottderrickson) March 24, 2020

Derrickson would also describe Trump as “evil” and “crazy.”

He is both — N O S ⋊ Ɔ I ᴚ ᴚ Ǝ ᗡ ⊥ ⊥ O Ɔ S (@scottderrickson) March 24, 2020

On March 25th, Derrickson would continue to rail on the President accusing him of committing “mass murder.”

He wrote, “Because of you Donald Trump, The United States will soon have the highest Covid-19 death toll in the world — many if not most of the dead being your own “real people”.”

He then added, “Let’s see how popular remain after your deranged mass murder.”

Because of you, @realDonaldTrump, The United States will soon have the highest Covid-19 death toll in the world — many if not most of the dead being your own “real people”. Let’s see how popular you remain after your deranged mass murder. https://t.co/1JoovGBwOB — N O S ⋊ Ɔ I ᴚ ᴚ Ǝ ᗡ ⊥ ⊥ O Ɔ S (@scottderrickson) March 25, 2020

Related: Scott Derrickson OUT as Director for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Derrickson recently dropped out of directing the Doctor Strange sequel, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness with initial reports indicating the reason was “creative differences.”

Derrickson would also state the reason was due to “creative differences.” However, he also indicated he would still be attached to the film as an Executive Producer.

Marvel and I have mutually agreed to part ways on Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness due to creative differences. I am thankful for our collaboration and will remain on as EP. — N O S ⋊ Ɔ I ᴚ ᴚ Ǝ ᗡ ⊥ ⊥ O Ɔ S (@scottderrickson) January 10, 2020

Related: New Alleged Details Explain Why Scott Derrickson Left Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Director’s Chair

However, rumors from 4Chan indicated Derrickson was canned because he “refused to meet deadlines and was constantly coming up with excuses.” The same rumor also detailed that he “frequently blamed Disney even though they were very accommodating to him.”

This rumor also indicated there were creative differences with Derrickson wanting to use Nightmare as the main villain whereas Kevin Feige wanted Scarlet Witch to be the primary antagonist.

Derrickson will be hosting a “Quarantine Watch Party” with ComicBook.com on March 26th at 9 PM ET. The idea is to watch Doctor Strange in your home and use #QuarantineWatchParty to discuss the film on Twitter and Instagram.

Tomorrow night!#QuarantineWatchParty #DoctorStrange https://t.co/vSNBWjim3z — N O S ⋊ Ɔ I ᴚ ᴚ Ǝ ᗡ ⊥ ⊥ O Ɔ S (@scottderrickson) March 26, 2020

What do you make of Derrickson’s comments regarding President Donald Trump?

(Visited 791 times, 798 visits today)